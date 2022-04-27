Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Flash
Published

Biden-Mayorkas regime attempting to 'destroy and overwhelm' US system: Rep. Boebert

She says nothing 'about this regime makes sense'

Graham Colton
By Graham Colton | Fox News
Sec. Mayorkas will be impeached: Boebert Video

Sec. Mayorkas will be impeached: Boebert

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., gives her take on the guilty players in the southern border crisis on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., warned that the Biden administration's immigration regime is "trying to destroy and overwhelm our system" Wednesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

"Nothing about this regime makes sense, only that they are trying to destroy and overwhelm our system," she told host Jesse Watters. "And look, I know that this is an incredibly serious topic. We have an invasion at our southern border." 

"But how can you watch [Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas] come before Congress and not laugh? He's trying to tell us with a straight face, he's effectively managed the border." 

"Secretary Mayorkas will be impeached. If he doesn't resign, he will be impeached."

MAYORKAS TESTIFIES DHS IS CREATING 'DISINFORMATION GOVERNANCE BOARD'

Mayorkas testified before the House that he is spending millions of dollars on a wall that is not under construction, Boebert said. She reported that he also said Veterans Affairs staff may be directed to the southern border rather than helping veterans.

2.5 million illegal immigrants have reportedly been apprehended passing over the southern border under the Biden administration. According to Boebert's "modest projection," an additional 700,000 were got-aways who escaped the clutches of Customs and Border Patrol.

Boebert asked how many of the got-aways were on the terrorist watch list, and how many were rapists and murderers.

  • U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testifies before a House Appropriations Subcommittee on April 27, 2022 in Washington, DC.
    Image 1 of 3

    Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testifies before a House Appropriations Subcommittee.  (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

  • Senator Marsha Blackburn, a Republican of Tennessee, sits in front of a poster showing migrants at the U.S. and Mexico border during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021.
    Image 2 of 3

    Sen. Marsha Blackburn, a Republican of Tennessee, sits in front of a poster showing migrants at the U.S. and Mexico border during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.  (Photographer: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The Department of Homeland Security is requesting "all of this new money" not for wall-builders or border patrol agents who can deny entry to the United States, but "to hire travel agents," she said.

"Folks [who'll] say, 'Hello, Mr. Drug Smuggler. Here's a free plane ticket to a city of your choice.' Also, American taxpayers will be paying for your healthcare, schooling and legal assistance."

"That's what's happening here," she added.

Graham Colton is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to graham.colton@fox.com and on Twitter: @GrahamGColton.