Confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett
Police arrest 26 people protesting Amy Coney Barrett nomination

Protesters continue to oppose President Trump's Supreme Court nominee

By Ronn Blitzer | Fox News
The U.S. Capitol Police announced that they arrested 26 people protesting in the street in opposition to Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court nomination.

Capitol Police said officers responded to what they called unlawful demonstration activities on Constitution Avenue in Washington, D.C.

The 26 individuals were arrested for allegedly violating D.C. Code §22-1307, which prohibits "crowding, obstructing, or incommoding," a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for up to 90 days.

One other person was arrested on a charge of resisting arrest, police said, a misdemeanor that carries a maximum penalty of six months' imprisonment.

These were just the latest arrests made as demonstrators protested Barrett’s confirmation hearing. On Monday, Capitol Police arrested 21 people for crowding and obstruction outside Barrett's confirmation hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building.

Protesters opposed to the confirmation of President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, rally at the Supreme Court on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Demonstrators also gathered at the Supreme Court to demand Senate Republicans and the White House hold off on filling the seat held by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away in September.

Supporters of Barrett's also made themselves heard while brandishing "Confirm Amy" signs outside the hearing.

