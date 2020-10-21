Barrett meets with senators ahead of committee vote on Supreme Court nomination

Judge Amy Coney Barrett is meeting with senators Wednesday, a day before the Senate Judiciary Committee is set to vote on her nomination to the Supreme Court.

Barrett met with Sens. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., and Roy Blunt, R-Mo., Wednesday morning, and is also scheduled to meet with John Barrasso, R-Wy., Rob Portman, R-Ohio, Martha McSally, R-Ariz., James Lankford, R-Okla., Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., and Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

“I think the overwhelming majority of people who saw the hearing last week saw someone they were very impressed with,” Rubio told “Fox & Friends” Wednesday ahead of his meeting with Barrett.

President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee was supported by 51% of participants in a recent Gallup poll, but opposition from the left has been fierce. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., was accosted in an airport this week by two women

“You’re going to make my children, my daughter who stood on the shoulders of giants, you’re going to take her rights away by voting for this woman who’s a racist?” one woman asked.

“This is the modern left, hostile & unhinged. I won’t be intimidated,” Graham tweeted after. “I can’t wait to #FillTheSeat.”

Rubio also weighed in on the rhetoric against Barrett.

“You hear in the voice, see in the statements of these people some real exaggeration here. I mean the idea that this woman is a racist, that they would say that?”

Rubio said that people may disagree with her but said personal attacks are “ridiculous.” The senator said he believes that these attacks are from a “fringe element,” but have “become part of American politics now.”

The Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to vote on Barrett's nomination on Thursday, and a vote by the full Senate is likely to take place on Monday, Oct. 26.

Fox News' Kelly Phares contributed to this report.