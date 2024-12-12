Americans rate Trump's Cabinet picks in new poll

While a majority of American voters questioned in a new Fox News poll say they are hopeful about the re-election of President-elect Donald Trump, they are divided when it comes to the president-elect's top nominees who will likely serve in his upcoming second administration.

Fifty-four percent of respondents in the survey, which was conducted Dec. 6-9 and released on Wednesday, said Trump's election victory last month in the White House race over Vice President Kamala Harris made them hopeful.

However, when asked about the president-elect's cabinet selections, which include some unconventional nominees, 47% of those polled said they approved, with 50% disapproving.

It was the same response when asked about billionaire Elon Musk serving as a close adviser to the president-elect during the transition from President Biden's administration to the Trump administration, with 47% approving and 50% disapproving.

Two other polls also conducted in recent days and released on Wednesday shed additional light on how Americans feel about the incoming administration and how Trump's handling the process of building out his government.

According to a CNN poll, 54% of Americans say they expect Trump to do a good job as president once he takes over the White House.

Additionally, 55% said they largely approve of how the president-elect is handling the transition.

That is a higher percentage compared to eight years ago, when Trump first won the White House, but it is still well behind other recent presidents, according to CNN polling.

Meanwhile, 47% of people questioned in a Marist Poll gave the former and future president a thumbs up when it comes to how he is handling the transition, with 39% disapproving and 14% unsure.

Not surprisingly, the polls point to a massive partisan divide on the question. In the Marist survey, 86% of Republicans approved of how the GOP president-elect is handling the transition. However, 72% of Democrats disapproved. Among independents, 43% disapproved and 38% approved.

"Although more people support Trump’s transition than oppose it, more independents are taking a wait-and-see position than more partisan voters," Marist Institute for Public Opinion Director Lee Miringoff said.

Miringoff added that "a note of caution for President-elect Trump is that fewer voters approve of the transition than gave a thumbs up to either Biden or Obama at this point."

The release of the polls came as Trump's cabinet picks continued to meet with senators on Capitol Hill ahead of confirmation hearings starting next month.

Trump named his nominees for his cabinet and his choices for other top administration officials at a faster pace than he did eight years ago after his first White House victory.

However, his transition has already faced some setbacks, including his first attorney general nominee, former Rep. Matt Gaetz, ending his bid for confirmation amid controversy over allegations he paid for sex with underage girls.

Trump last weekend made his first international trip since winning last month's election, and he was courted by world leaders during a stop in Paris.

Trump will be inaugurated Jan. 20.

Fox News' Victoria Balara contributed to this report.