Americans grade President Biden as inflation remains high

Voters in Harvard Square rated President Biden's performance and factored in major issues such as inflation.

Some voters gave Biden low grades for his decisions affecting the economy, while others gave high marks, saying the president has done the best he can with what he's been given.

"I think a lot of things that Biden did … contributed to the inflation that had led to a lot of problems today," a Harvard student, Charles, told Fox News. He gave Biden a D and said how the U.S. withdrew from Afghanistan in August was "somewhat bothersome."

But Nick, who gave the president an A, said: "A lot of presidential ratings are probably relative to the previous guy. It’s still early, I think. Give him time."

Inflation remained near a 40-year high in April, though it slightly eased to 8.3%, the Department of Labor reported Wednesday.

Charles blamed parts of the American Rescue Plan – a legislative package intended to provide economic relief from the COVID-19 pandemic – and Biden's decision to cancel the Keystone XL Pipeline contributed to inflation. He said Russia's invasion of Ukraine was also a factor.

A Massachusetts woman, Cassandra, gave Biden a C.

"I don’t think he’s done a whole lot," she told Fox News. "But it’s a really tough job."

"He’s probably doing his best," Cassandra added. "I’m more proud of [Sen.] Elizabeth Warren."

She said she was impressed with the Massachusetts Democrat's fiery speech after a leaked draft decision indicated that the Supreme Court appeared ready to overturn Roe v. Wade. The high court released a statement acknowledging the draft’s authenticity and clarified that it does not represent a final decision on the issue.

"There’s decisions he’s making that I personally disagree with," one man, Isaiah said, giving Biden a D.

"The fact that Roe v. Wade is being overturned potentially during his run is kind of disheartening," he told Fox News. "I feel like he could do more to prevent that."

The Supreme Court acts independently from the White House, and all nine Supreme Court justices were confirmed before Biden's inauguration.

Alex, from the United Kingdom, gave Biden an A minus.

"I think given the hand he’s been dealt, he’s done very well," she said.

One man, Ben, didn’t give Biden a grade.

"I don’t know if I could rate him like that," he said. "Maybe as far as U.S. presidents go … he’s not the worst."