Americans say economy, Roe v. Wade decision top voting motivations as midterms approach

Voters in Harvard Square told Fox News the economy and abortion access are among their top priorities ahead of November's midterm elections.

"I think if something like Roe v. Wade were to be overturned" and "what was the leaked memo becomes the final decision, I think that should probably be top of mind for people," one man, Nick, told Fox News. "It feels like there are few issues that are as important as that."

A draft decision that leaked last week indicated that the Supreme Court appeared ready to overturn Roe v. Wade, returning control to the states on abortion laws. The high court released a statement acknowledging the draft’s authenticity and clarified that it does not represent a final decision on the issue.

VOTERS SHARE HOW SCOTUS LEAK, POSSIBLE ROE V. WADE REVERSAL WILL INFLUENCE THEIR MIDTERM DECISIONS

Cassandra, a Massachusetts voter, said she will "continue to support the politicians who support women’s rights" as she considers her voting decisions for the midterm elections.

If the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, the decision won't have a significant impact on the midterm elections, according to an RMG Research Group survey published Monday. Yet a Washington Post-ABC News poll conducted prior to the draft leak found that a majority of Americans support upholding the original ruling.

One man, Nick, told Fox News the economy was another top priority. He cited inflation and the "cost of living going up."

Inflation slightly eased to 8.3% in April, but remained near 40-year highs, the Department of Labor reported Wednesday.

BIDEN CLAIMS HIS POLICIES ‘HELP, NOT HURT’ INFLATION

Another man, Isaiah, said he would support candidates who are interested in funding NASA and space exploration.

Ben, a North Carolina voter, doubted that the government could make a difference, but said he will vote in the midterm elections anyway.

"I don’t think the political system can bring that much change," Ben said. "I don’t think the United States government will matter that much within the next decade with the types of changes that are going to come."