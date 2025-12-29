‘America first’: Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray launches House bid

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Wyoming’s Republican Secretary of State Chuck Gray announced on Monday he is running for Congress to replace Rep. Harriet Hageman, who recently opted to run for the U.S. Senate.

Gray, an outspoken ally of President Donald Trump, said he made the decision after prayer and conversations with voters across the state.

"I’m running for Congress to continue fighting for Wyoming’s way of life," Gray said in a press release. "With Congresswoman Harriet Hageman running for U.S. Senate, Wyoming needs a representative who will build on her strong record, advance our shared Wyoming values, and advance the Trump agenda that has delivered the largest margin of victory in the nation in three straight presidential elections."

In his announcement video, Gray described himself as "Wyoming tough" and "America first" while pledging to crack down on China’s influence in the United States, treat drug smugglers like "terrorists," reject "woke" energy policies from the left, protect girls' sports, and deport "every single" illegal alien.

"You elect me, they’re gonna notice," Gray says in the video.

Gray has served as Wyoming’s chief election official since winning the secretary of state race in 2022, after campaigning on election integrity issues. As secretary of state, he oversaw the implementation of several conservative election reforms, including proof-of-citizenship requirements for voter registration, a ban on ranked-choice voting and restrictions on foreign funding of elections.

He has also moved to limit third-party involvement in election administration and backed measures to prevent crossover voting in Republican primaries.

"My record shows I do what I say," Gray said. "In Congress, I will secure the border, unleash Wyoming’s energy, lower costs for families, and protect the Second Amendment."

Gray gained national attention in 2023 when he publicly opposed efforts to remove Trump from presidential ballots under the 14th Amendment. He led the filing of an amicus brief before the Colorado Supreme Court and later became the only secretary of state to submit a brief to the U.S. Supreme Court explicitly supporting Trump’s eligibility.

"When political insiders abandoned President Trump, I didn’t flinch," Gray said. "I stood with the President and the American people, because in this country voters decide elections, not radical leftist attorneys."

Gray’s campaign pointed to multiple national conservative awards he has received, including recognition from CPAC, the Club for Growth and Wyoming Right to Life. His team also cited internal polling showing Gray leading potential primary opponents.

The solid red seat was previously held by former Rep. Liz Cheney, a Republican who lost her 2022 primary to Hageman after breaking with party leadership and becoming one of President Donald Trump’s most vocal critics.

Hageman announced earlier this month that she is running for Senate to replace the retiring Republican Sen. Cynthia Lummis.

"I will work to stand with President Trump and continue to bring forward common-sense energy independence policies that will protect and grow Wyoming's core industries," Gray told Fox News Digital.

"Woke wind subsidies and green boondoggles must be eliminated. We must continue President Trump's great work securing the border. I will also work to pass the SAVE Act, proof of citizenship for registering to vote, passed in Congress so every state will have this election integrity reform that we led on in Wyoming."