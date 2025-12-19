Republican Sen Cynthia Lummis will not seek re-election in 2026, citing the 'energy required'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican Cynthia Lummis will not be seeking re-election for her U.S. Senate seat in 2026, saying it's been "an incredible honor to represent Wyoming" in a statement shared on X.

"It's an incredible honor to represent Wyoming in the U.S. Senate, and throughout my time here, Wyoming has been my one-and-only priority," Lummis posted to X. "Deciding not to run for reelection does represent a change of heart for me, but in the difficult, exhausting session weeks this fall I've come to accept that I do not have six more years left in me."

"I am a devout legislator, but I feel like a sprinter in a marathon," the senator wrote. "The energy required doesn't match up."



SEN CYNTHIA LUMMIS: TRUMP IS ENDING BIDEN’S WAR ON ENERGY AND ONE STATE IS KEY TO THAT STRATEGY

The announcement comes as many legislators have announced resignations ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, which many political commentators have noted may be a referendum on President Donald Trump's second administration.



Lummis has been a champion for cryptocurrency legislation in the Senate, penning the GENIUS Act. The Wyoming republican has also been an advocate for American energy during her tenure, including for coal, oil and gas.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



"I am honored to have earned the support of President Trump and to have the opportunity to work side by side with him to fight for the people of Wyoming," Lummis concluded. "Thank you, Wyoming!"