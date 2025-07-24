Alina Habba defiant after judges oust her in New Jersey: 'I don't cower to pressure'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Alina Habba signaled Thursday that she does not plan to leave her role as the temporary U.S. attorney of New Jersey, announcing she does "not cower" to pressure after federal judges voted against extending her term.

Habba, a former personal defense attorney to President Donald Trump, wrote in a statement online that she has been appointed the "acting" U.S. attorney, a shift from her prior job title.

"Donald J. Trump is the 47th President. Pam Bondi is the Attorney General. And I am now the Acting United States Attorney for the District of New Jersey," Habba wrote. "I don’t cower to pressure. I don’t answer to politics. This is a fight for justice. And I’m all in."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.