Alex Soros, George's son, huddles with Tim Walz in meeting in New York City apartment

Alex Soros has also publicized a photo with Vice President Kamala Harris only weeks ago

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Alex Soros, son of billionaire financier George Soros, huddled with Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz and hosted him at his New York City apartment.

"Honored to host Governor Tim Walz at my home in New York City!" Soros wrote in a X post Tuesday.

The 38-year-old Soros has been politically active since taking the reins from his father, donating millions to political committees aimed at helping Democrats win elections and expanding various left-wing endeavors.

GEORGE SOROS NONPROFITS GAVE TENS OF MILLIONS TO ANTI-POLICE GROUPS AND INITIATIVES IN 2021, TAX FORMS SHOW

Tim Walz and Alex Soros

Tim Walz went to Alex Soros' New York City apartment on Tuesday. (Alex Soros/Instagram)

Kamala Harris and Alex Soros

Vice President Kamala Harris and Alex Soros in a photo posted June 6. (Alex Soros/Instagram)

Alex's social media profiles have dozens of pictures of him and leading House and Senate Democrats since 2018. 

The two who appear the most are Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California.

Weeks ago, he publicized a photo with Vice President Kamala Harris, writing, "Great to recently catch up with Madame Vice President, [Kamala Harris]!" 

Alex Soros, son of George Soros

Alex Soros is the son of liberal billionaire George Soros. (Jason Alden/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Alex has also donated millions to Democrats over the past several years, albeit far less than his father. Since the 2018 elections, Alex has poured more than $5 million into federal political coffers. Records show that his largest contribution was $2 million to the Schumer-aligned Senate Majority PAC during this time. 

WHITE HOUSE-LINKED GROUP BACKED BY GEORGE SOROS WAGES BEHIND-THE-SCENES WAR ON GASOLINE

Alex pushed over $700,000 into the Biden Victory Fund in 2020, putting him among its top donors.

George Soros

The New York Post reported that the FCC last week "adopted an order to approve Soros’ purchase of more than 200 radio stations in 40 markets just weeks before the presidential election." (Photographer: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

He's provided hundreds of thousands in additional cash to the Nancy Pelosi Victory Fund, Democratic National Committee and Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC). He's also given tens of thousands more to state Democratic parties and individual campaigns, many of which were maximum contributions. 

It is unclear if or how much Alex has donated to the Harris-Walz election campaign. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Open Society Foundations (OSF) for comment.

Fox News Digtal's Joe Schoffstall contributed to this report.

