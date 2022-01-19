Afghanistan became most dangerous place on earth for Christians following Biden withdrawal: watchdog

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Christian persecution watchdog says that Afghanistan has become the "most dangerous place on earth" for Christians following the Biden administration’s chaotic withdrawal from the war-torn country.

"For the first time ever, Afghanistan is the most dangerous place on the planet to be a Christian," according to a statement from Open Doors outlining its 2022 World Watch List . "The World Watch List is a definitive, comprehensive research-based report that ranks the top 50 countries where it is most dangerous to be a Christian. Afghanistan has supplanted North Korea, which now ranks #2 on the list, after spending 20 years at #1."

Open Doors says that "every Christian in Afghanistan is now either hiding or on the run" and that conditions for Christians in the country "have never been more dangerous."

According to Open Doors, Afghanistan is followed by North Korea, Somalia, Libya, Yemen, Eritrea, Nigeria, Pakistan, Iran, and India as the top ten countries that are most dangerous for Christians.

Overall, data from Open Doors suggests that more than 360 million Christians across the world are suffering from persecution and discrimination which amounts to one in seven of Christians worldwide.

The watchdog group pointed out in its press release that China, which ranks #17 on the list, "remains a serious threat" to the safety of the 100 million Christians who call the communist nation home.

"As a result of persecution, Open Doors estimates around 80% of Christian churches in China have now fractured into small groups or have gone underground," the press release states.

As a result of the persecution in China, Open Doors USA President and CEO, David Curry praised the Biden administration’s diplomatic boycott of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing but called on Christians across the world to do the same.

"Open Doors applauds the Biden administration for taking a stand against China’s human rights violations with a diplomatic boycott," Curry said. "However, today, as the leading advocacy group focused on religious freedom, Open Doors USA calls on every Christian in the United States to join this Olympic boycott in the name of persecuted Christians and Muslims in China."

Additionally, Open Doors said that Christian women are the "most vulnerable group in the world today" and are targets of kidnapping, rape, and forced marriages across the globe.

"There is no way to get out of Afghanistan after 20 years easily, not possible, no matter when you did it," President Biden said in a Wednesday press conference. "And I make no apologies for what I did."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News on efforts to protect Christians around the globe, particularly in Afghanistan.