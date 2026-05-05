Actor Zachary Levi backs Thomas Massie as Trump targets the Republican for ouster: 'Good for this country'

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Actor Zachary Levi voiced strong support for embattled incumbent Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., urging people to back the congressman's re-election bid.

"My fellow Americans, there are very few politicians that actually stand and fight for the people of this country like @RepThomasMassie does. He is a man of integrity and strength, and I wish more of the folks in DC would follow his example," Levi declared in a Monday night post on X.

"Please consider supporting him in his re-election bid. Whether you live in Kentucky, or elsewhere, he is good for this country," Levi wrote, sharing the link to a Massie campaign fundraiser.

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"In less than 24 hours, we’ve raised $122,457 thanks to your generosity!" Massie declared in a Tuesday morning post on X.

Some of Levi's roles have included the TV series "Chuck" and the "Shazam!" films.

Levi backed Donald Trump ahead of the 2024 presidential contest.

But Trump, a vociferous Massie critic, has been targeting the lawmaker for ouster.

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Massie is facing Trump-backed challenger, former Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein, in the GOP primary in Kentucky's 4th congressional district.

The primary is on May 19, which is just two weeks away.

Fox News Digital reached out to Massie on Tuesday.

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The congressman has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since late 2012.