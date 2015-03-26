Activist Groups Pressure Republican Senators to Back Stimulus

Unions and liberal activist groups are pressuring key Republican senators to get on board with the Obama administration's economic stimulus proposal, after every Republican in the House voted against the plan Wednesday.

MoveOn.org, along with the Service Employees International Union and other groups, announced Thursday they will run a set of ads in five states urging Republican senators up for election in two years to support the plan, which passed the House despite GOP opposition.

The ad feature clips of President Obama talking about how his plan will save or create at least 3 million jobs and get the economy back on track.

"Tell Senator ... to support the Obama plan for jobs, not the failed policies of the past," the announcer says.

The ad will target Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Olympia Snowe, R-Maine; Judd Gregg, R-N.H.; Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska and Charles Grassley, R-Iowa.

Adding to the pressure, committees in the House have released data breaking down funding in the stimulus package by state.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office also put out a statement saying Republicans were voting against job creation and tax cuts.

Pelosi told reporters Republicans in Washington were out of touch with Republicans in their own districts.

"Republicans in the country support this legislation. ... Whatever the tactics of the Republicans in Washington is another thing," she said.

But Republican leaders say the stimulus does little to create jobs and did not incorporate their ideas despite pledges from Democrats of bipartisan cooperation.