Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden

7 celebrities that are younger than President Biden

President Biden is 81 years old

Aubrie Spady By Aubrie Spady , Cameron Cawthorne Fox News
Published
close
People have already made a decision about Biden's fitness for office: Karl Rove Video

People have already made a decision about Biden's fitness for office: Karl Rove

Fox News contributor Karl Rove discusses recent reporting that President Biden, not Robert Hur, brought up Beau Biden during the special counsel's probe

President Joe Biden is 81 years old, setting a record as the oldest president in history.

The following is a list of celebrities who are younger than the president.

1. Michael Douglas; 79

Michael Douglas. (Jerod Harris)

1. Robert de Niro; 80

Robert De Niro wears brown jacket for portrait snap

Robert De Niro. (Gareth Cattermole)

3. Stevie Wonder; 73

Stevie Wonder. (Leon Bennett)

4. Mick Jagger; 80

Mick Jagger leaving his birthday party

Mick Jagger seen leaving his 80th birthday party in London. (Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer)

5. Martin Scorsese; 81

Martin Scorsese at premiere of "Killers Of The Flower Moon"

Martin Scorsese (Frazer Harrison)

6. Dolly Parton; 78

Dolly Parton smiles while wearing sparkling black dress

Dolly Parton. (Mark Seliger)

7. Bill Murray

Bill Murray. (Phillip Faraone)

Aubrie Spady is a Production Assistant for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics