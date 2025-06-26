Expand / Collapse search
House Of Representatives

37 House Dems vote with GOP to deport illegal immigrant drunk drivers

The legislation introduced by conservative Rep. Barry Moore passed the House Thursday

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
A bill to deport illegal immigrants convicted of driving while under the influence (DUI) netted the support of 37 House Democrats on Thursday.

The bill was introduced by conservative Rep. Barry Moore, R-Ala., and passed by a 246 to 160 vote. 

No Republican voted against the bill, and it was opposed by 160 Democrats.

Democrats who voted for the legislation include Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., the top Democrat on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, as well as moderate Reps. Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y., Jared Golden, D-Maine, Laura Gillen, D-N.Y., Don Davis, D-N.C., and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, D-Wash., among others.

148 DEMOCRATS BACK NONCITIZEN VOTING IN DC AS GOP RAISES ALARM ABOUT FOREIGN AGENTS

MIAMI - DECEMBER 15: Officer Kevin Millan from the City of Miami Beach police department arrests a woman after she failed a field sobriety test at a DUI checkpoint December 15, 2006 in Miami, Florida. According to police, the woman failed a breathalyzer test by blowing into the device and receiving two readings one at .190 the other .183, which is twice the legal limit in Florida. The city of Miami, with the help of other police departments, will be conducting saturation patrols and setting up checkpoints during the holiday period looking to apprehend drivers for impaired driving and other traffic violations. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

A new bill would mandate deportation for illegal immigrants caught drunk driving (Getty Images)

"Today's vote in the House sends a clear message: if you are a guest in this country, and you break our laws and put American lives at risk by driving under the influence, there will be consequences," Moore said.

The bill is named after Jeremy and Angel Seay, a couple from Moore's own community who were killed by an illegal immigrant who was found to have been drunk driving, Moore said. 

It's also named after slain Arizona police officer Brandon Mendoza, who was killed by an illegal immigrant found to have been driving under the influence.

REPUBLICANS CHALLENGE 'IRRELEVANT' BUDGET OFFICE AS IT CRITIQUES TRUMP'S 'BEAUTIFUL BILL'

Rep. Barry Moore introduced the bill in the House

Rep. Barry Moore introduced the bill in the House (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Democrats who opposed the bill argued it was an attempt at fearmongering.

"I participated in the judiciary hearings that led to this bill being sent to the floor, and I carefully reviewed the majority report. There's absolutely no evidence in that hearing or report showing a causal connection between immigration status and drunk driving," Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, D-Pa., said when the House Rules Committee debated the bill earlier this week.

"And most notably, for all this talk, this legislation takes no real meaningful action to repair our broken immigration system."

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries voted against the bill. (Tierney L. Cross/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

But Moore said he was "amazed" that 160 Democrats voted against the bill.

"It just shows that if it comes to anything about holding illegal immigrants accountable, even if it's killing our own people in drunk driving cases, they're against any kind of reforms on immigration," Moore said.

House Democrats' senior leadership are among the 160 who voted against the bill, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.

The legislation would have to be taken up by the Senate and then signed into law by President Donald Trump to go into effect.

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com