300-plus Angel Families jump into Markwayne Mullin’s DHS nomination fight in unequivocal terms

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A group giving a voice to victims impacted by illegal immigrant crime says that more than 300 families who have been the victim of weak border policies are urging members of Congress to support the nomination of Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., to serve as Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

The American Border Story (TABS), which works to give a platform for those who have lost loved ones as the result of crimes committed by individuals who are unlawfully present in the United States, wrote a letter to GOP Senate Majority Leader John Thune and Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday, shortly before the Senate is expected vote to confirm Mullin.

"For the families we represent, border security is not an abstract policy debate," TABS said in its Monday letter. "Senator Mullin has demonstrated a clear understanding of these stakes. Throughout his time in Congress, he has consistently engaged on issues related to border security, public safety, and the operational challenges facing federal and local authorities. Just as importantly, he has shown a willingness to listen directly to impacted families and elevate their concerns in policy discussions. We believe Senator Mullin would bring to the Department of Homeland Security strong leadership, practical experience, and a clear commitment to protecting American communities."

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The group praised Mullin's background, "coupled with his direct engagement on border-related issues," and said that the families they represent "are not focused on politics."

"They are focused on ensuring that no other family has to endure the same tragedy," the letter concluded, adding that their consensus is Mullin understands "that responsibility" and "the seriousness" that the role DHS Secretary demands.

The U.S. Senator from Oklahoma survived a key test vote this weekend, largely along party lines, on his way to becoming the next Homeland Security Secretary. Sens. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., and John Fetterman , D-Pa., were the only Democrats who strayed from the party line and voted to confirm Mullin.

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Tapped by President Donald Trump for the role , Mullin still has one more vote to go, and likely won’t be confirmed until Monday evening at the earliest.

Should Mullin survive the final confirmation vote, he will replace DHS Secretary Kristi Noem , who Trump fired following explosive hearings on the Hill and after the deaths of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti during immigration operations in Minnesota. He would take the reins of an agency that is currently shut down, as Senate Democrats, led by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer , D-N.Y., have blocked DHS funding five times in their quest to get stringent reforms to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Mullin has suggested he would be willing to put limits on some ICE activity, such as requiring a judicial warrant for the agency to go into houses, or places of business.

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"Judicial warrants will be used to go into houses, into place of businesses, unless we're pursuing someone that enters in that place," Mullin said amid questions about his confirmation. "I have not mixed words with that, and I haven't changed my opinion about that."

Fox News Digital's Alex Miller contributed to this report.