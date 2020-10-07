2020 presidential race heats up before first VP debate

The 2020 presidential race is heating up as the first vice presidential debate kicks off tonight between Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

The moderator for the sole contest between the two candidates will be USA Today Washington bureau chief Susan Page.

The 2020 election is less than four weeks away.

