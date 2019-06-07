2020 Dem on Trump: 'Imagine if we had a president who understood English'

In a bid to pick up some steam in the crowded race for the Democratic nomination, Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., has set his sights on President Trump.

Rep. Moulton, who has also taken aim at former Vice President Joe Biden recently, fired off a tweet Friday bizarrely suggesting the president does not understand the English language.

"Imagine if we had a president who understood English (of which grammar is a part)," he tweeted.

Moulton was responding to a tweet from Trump that was posted seemingly in response to NASA's preparation for another moon landing in 2024.

"For all of the money we are spending, NASA should NOT be talking about going to the Moon - We did that 50 years ago," he said. "They should be focused on the much bigger things we are doing, including Mars (of which the Moon is a part), Defense and Science!"

That wasn't the only sarcastic tweet from Moulton on Friday, with his aforementioned attack on Biden coming earlier in the day. Moulton went after the former VP after he reversed his position on federal funding for abortion.

Moulton's criticisms of high-profile opponents came as he continues to struggle in the Democratic race.

FiveThirtyEight noted that Moulton received "almost no support in the few polls that bothered to ask about him." It also cited a poll showing that a majority of likely Democratic caucusgoers in Iowa had never heard of him.