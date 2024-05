Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., announced plans to introduce a motion to vacate against Speaker Mike Johnson on Wednesday.

Greene was joined by Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., at a press conference outside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. The pair said they will bring the motion next week, blasting Johnson after he received an endorsement from House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-NY.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.