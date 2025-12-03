Trump admin debuts 'Fentanyl Free America' plan as DEA touts impact of Caribbean boat strikes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Trump administration unveiled its "Fentanyl Free America" anti-trafficking plan on Wednesday as Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Administrator Terry Cole told Fox News that strikes on suspected drug vessels in the Caribbean are helping stop the flow of illegal drugs into the U.S.

"There's no doubt that these traffickers, these foreign terrorists, are designated to target our kids," Cole said. "They are using social media platforms. They’re using Instagram."

"We have seen a change in first stop loads, meaning when cocaine arrives to the Dominican Republic, it’s now more expensive. When cocaine arrives to Puerto Rico, it is more expensive," Cole said about the U.S. military's strikes on alleged drug boats in the Caribbean Sea.

Cole said young children in schools across the U.S. will learn about fentanyl and parents will be provided with more resources to talk to kids.

Cole also said a motorcycle gang is funding the funneling of fentanyl into the U.S.

"The Hells Angels are controlling a good portion of the drug trafficking in Canada that is coming across our northern border into the United States," Cole told Fox News.

The DEA said Wednesday that "Fentanyl Free America" is a "comprehensive enforcement initiative and public awareness campaign aimed at reducing both the supply and demand for fentanyl."

"This effort underscores DEA's unwavering commitment to protecting American lives and communities from the devastating impacts of fentanyl, which claimed nearly 50,000 lives last year according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)," it said in a statement.

"Through intensified enforcement operations and heightened intelligence, DEA is applying unprecedented pressure on the global fentanyl supply chain, forcing narco-terrorists, like the Sinaloa Cartel and CJNG Cartel, to change their business practices," the agency said. "This has led to encouraging signs of progress. DEA laboratory testing indicates 29% of fentanyl pills analyzed during fiscal year (FY) 2025 contained a potentially lethal dose, a significant drop from 76% of pills tested just two years prior in FY 2023."

"Additionally, fentanyl powder purity decreased to 10.3%, down from 19.5% during the same time period. These reductions in potency and purity correlate with a decline in synthetic opioid deaths to levels not seen since April 2020," it continued.

"As of December 1, 2025, DEA has seized more than 45 million fentanyl pills, and more than 9,000 pounds of fentanyl powder, removing an estimated 347 million potentially deadly doses of fentanyl from our communities," the DEA also said. "DEA intelligence indicates a shift in cartel operations, with increased trafficking of fentanyl powder and domestic production of fentanyl pills. The seizure of more than two dozen pill press machines in October further highlights this trend."

"The Fentanyl Free America campaign also emphasizes the importance of public engagement," the DEA said. "DEA encourages everyone from community leaders, clergy, educators, parents, physicians, pharmacists, and law enforcement to take an active role in raising awareness by protecting others through education; preventing fentanyl overdoses by understanding the dangers; and supporting those impacted.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.