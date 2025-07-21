Titans' Will Levis to miss entire 2025 season

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis will miss the entire 2025 season as he decided to undergo shoulder surgery that will keep him sidelined for the remainder of the year.

The Titans made the announcement on Monday with mere days to go before the start of training camp.

"After consulting with doctors and his representatives, Will Levis has decided to undergo shoulder surgery that will sideline him for the entire 2025 season," the team said. "We support his decision to focus on his long-term health.

"He approached the offseason with professionalism and showed clear growth as a leader. We remain confident in his full recovery."

Levis suffered an injury to his right shoulder early last year and re-aggravated it during the 2024 season, ESPN reported. He reportedly has been unable to move past the discomfort he’s been dealing with.

The Titans selected Levis in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft as Malik Willis failed to live up to expectations and quarterback Ryan Tannehill was on his way out.

He played in 21 games between the 2023 and 2024 seasons. He has 3,899 passing yards and 21 touchdown passes, but the Titans were 5-16 in his starts.

Tennessee obtained the No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft and selected quarterback Cam Ward.

It may have been a quarterback competition going into camp, but Ward now appears to be the frontrunner to get the nod for Week 1. Brandon Allen and Tim Boyle are currently the other quarterbacks on the roster.