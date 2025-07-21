Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tennessee Titans

Titans' Will Levis to miss entire 2025 season

Levis started several games for the Titans in 2024

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Titans' Will Levis on draft fall, family spotlight, first months in NFL Video

Titans' Will Levis on draft fall, family spotlight, first months in NFL

Tennessee Titans rookie Will Levis talked about how he was able to stay ‘sane’ during his draft freefall.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis will miss the entire 2025 season as he decided to undergo shoulder surgery that will keep him sidelined for the remainder of the year.

The Titans made the announcement on Monday with mere days to go before the start of training camp.

Will Levis enters the field

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis prepares to take the field for the Houston Texans game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Jan. 5, 2025. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

"After consulting with doctors and his representatives, Will Levis has decided to undergo shoulder surgery that will sideline him for the entire 2025 season," the team said. "We support his decision to focus on his long-term health.

"He approached the offseason with professionalism and showed clear growth as a leader. We remain confident in his full recovery."

Levis suffered an injury to his right shoulder early last year and re-aggravated it during the 2024 season, ESPN reported. He reportedly has been unable to move past the discomfort he’s been dealing with.

Will Levis throws a ball

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis throws a pass during minicam at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, June 10, 2025. (Steve Roberts-Imagn Images)

The Titans selected Levis in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft as Malik Willis failed to live up to expectations and quarterback Ryan Tannehill was on his way out.

He played in 21 games between the 2023 and 2024 seasons. He has 3,899 passing yards and 21 touchdown passes, but the Titans were 5-16 in his starts.

Tennessee obtained the No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft and selected quarterback Cam Ward.

Cam Ward looks on

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward walks off the field during minicamp at Nissan Stadium on June 10, 2025. (Steve Roberts-Imagn Images)

It may have been a quarterback competition going into camp, but Ward now appears to be the frontrunner to get the nod for Week 1. Brandon Allen and Tim Boyle are currently the other quarterbacks on the roster.

