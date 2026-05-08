The refs in the OKC-LA series were so bad, the Lakers had to have a postgame meeting with them

The Oklahoma City Thunder are on quite a roll these days.

Fresh off a 64-win championship season in 2025, the Thunder replicated their win total in 2026 and are currently making a mockery of the Western Conference Playoffs. They boast a perfect 6-0 record so far and have only won one of those games by less than 10 points.

There's just one problem with OKC's run of dominance lately: It's been tainted by bad foul calls.

At least, that's what the internet would have you believe.

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Just check any form of online discourse when it comes to the Thunder, and, more specifically, their superstar guard, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and you will find all sorts of memes and photoshops dedicated to the refs being on his side, as well as highlight reels of SGA and his fellow Thunder teammates flopping all over the court like fish on a charter boat deck.

Don't believe me? Check out some of the handiwork from the aftermath of their win Thursday night over the Los Angeles Lakers.

That is a lot of people taking time out of their Thursday evening to put some effort into calling out OKC and the refs, so you know it must have been pretty bad.

What's worse, the vitriol towards the defending champs and their dubious relationship with the officials is no longer contained to Internet trolls.

It looks like their opponent, the Lakers, have also taken exception to the way these last two games have been officiated, and held a post game meeting with the referees at half court.

Oh, to be a fly on one of the jersey patches in that conversation!

My favorite part is infamous flopper LeBron James standing there nodding in approval at everything an irate Austin Reaves is saying like an approving father figure.

Come on, LeBron! Have some shame!

Do I need to pull up the videos of you taking a thumb to the forehead and rolling around like you've just been shot with a high-powered sniper rifle at close range?

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To borrow a phrase from "The King" that has been making the rounds lately, "anyone else on this roster, but not you."

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Back to the topic at hand, though. Something needs to be done about the officiating in this series, or else tensions will start to boil over, more than they have already.

I have a feeling Game 3 will be called a little more "fairly," given the aforementioned conversation from Reaves and the Lakers plus the fact this game will be in Southern California, so I expect there to be some friendly, hometown whistles.

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Regardless, it's not a good look for the league when one of their teams is having a conference with their officiating crew.

Thank God for the Stanley Cup Playoffs as an alternative!