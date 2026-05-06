NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs viewership surges as hockey rides wave from US Olympic gold medal

In February, we asked whether the NHL could capitalize on America’s renewed interest in hockey in hockey after Team USA’s Olympic gold medal victory. The answer is yes.

The first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs averaged 1.2 million viewers across ESPN, ESPN2, TNT, TBS and truTV, up nearly 70% from last year.

While Nielsen’s updated Big Data + Panel methodology has increased live sports averages, estimates put that bump at roughly 5% to 10%. The NHL’s surge goes well beyond any measurement changes. For comparison, that is not the case for the NBA playoffs.

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The NHL has steadily built momentum since the Olympics. The first eight nationally televised games after the break averaged 603,000 viewers across ABC, ESPN and TNT, a 23% increase from the league’s pre-Olympic average.

The Olympic finale reminded Americans how thrilling hockey can be. The playoffs have reinforced it. Few sports match hockey’s pace, chaos, and physicality. In many ways, it is the closest thing to football, America’s true pastime. Its intensity and passion are unmatched.

Distribution matters as well. The Stanley Cup Playoffs remain widely available on traditional television. Fans do not need multiple streaming subscriptions to follow the postseason, unlike in the NBA.

That aligns with audience sentiment. A Fox News national survey in March found that 72% of fans are frustrated with streaming and believe major sporting events should remain on free broadcast television.

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The sport’s culture also works in its favor. The conversation is not dominated by manufactured outrage or endless hot takes and race-baiting. The players are generally more focused on winning than on building personal brands on social media.

That said, hockey likely has a ceiling in the United States. The sport is less accessible than football, baseball or basketball. Ice time is limited, equipment is expensive, and there are far fewer rinks than fields or gyms.

Due to these structural disadvantages, hockey will never surpass football, basketball or baseball in overall popularity in America. However, it can still be bigger than it has been. We are seeing that now.

The next step is building stars.

In a fragmented, algorithm-driven media environment, individual stardom drives interest. The NHL has lagged here for years.

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Fortunately, the league has marketable talent in Connor McDavid, Jack Hughes, Quinn Hughes, Connor Hellebuyck and Connor Bedard. It just has to market them properly.

Ultimately, for the first time in nearly a decade, hockey feels like a real factor in the American zeitgeist. It started with the Olympics.