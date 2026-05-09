PK Subban makes good on commitment, donates $10M to Montreal Children's Hospital

Over a decade ago, PK Subban was one of the top defensemen in the NHL. He had already won a Norris Trophy and was one of the faces of the Montreal Canadiens when he made a big promise: he was going to donate $10 million to the Montreal Children’s Hospital.

That was in 2015, and a little over a year later, the Canadiens shipped him off to Nashville in a blockbuster trade for Hall of Fame blueliner Shea Weber.

But that didn't mean that he was going to break his promise.

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It was announced on Friday that Subban has achieved his mission of donating $10 million to the hospital, something that, according to The Montreal Gazette, is the biggest philanthropic commitment by an athlete in Canada.

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"It was difficult. Definitely had its difficulties," Subban said. "Was there any doubt in my mind? No, because I made a commitment that I was always gonna follow through on."

Subban — who now works as an analyst for ESPN — said ahead of a Montreal Children’s Hospital Foundation gala on Friday that getting to that lofty number was a serious challenge, and was made even more difficult by those who doubted his commitment and follow-through.

"At 23 years old, I think for people to see somebody take on that level of responsibility breeds questions," Subban said. "For those doubters, I hope they believe in themselves. Don’t doubt other people, just find that courage to believe in yourself, and believe that the impossible is possible, and we just proved that."

Hats off to PK for this one. The foundation says the funds he donated have helped 100,000 kids, and that is just awesome.

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It would've been easy to go the "Scott's Tots" route (fans of "The Office" know what I mean) when he was traded out of town, but nope. He was true to his word.

Great stuff from PK.