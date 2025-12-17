Expand / Collapse search
Patriots owner Robert Kraft reveals he's given nearly $1B to charity over decades of philanthropic work

Kraft speaks with Fox News about fighting antisemitism and advancing justice reform

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
Patriots owner Robert Kraft opens up on philanthropic work: 'This is my passion' Video

Patriots owner Robert Kraft opens up on philanthropic work: 'This is my passion'

Fox News' Bill Hemmer traveled to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. to learn more about Kraft's work in healthcare, prison reform alongside rapper Meek Mill, education and combating antisemitism.

Robert Kraft, longtime owner of the New England Patriots, has spent decades building a football dynasty. Off the field, he has also worked to build a philanthropic legacy.

Kraft told Fox News’ Bill Hemmer he has given nearly $1 billion to causes he cares about over the course of his career. The 84-year-old said he has used his platform to take on issues important to him, including healthcare, prison reform and combating antisemitism.

"I was blessed with great parents. They taught me great values, how lucky we were to be in this country and how we had an obligation to look out for our fellow citizens," Kraft said on "America’s Newsroom."

EX-PATRIOTS STAR CONDEMNS BROWN UNIVERSITY SHOOTING, AUSTRALIA TERROR ATTACK: 'HATE IS A DISEASE'

Patriots owner Robert Kraft stands with Mike Vrabel as Vrabel is introduced as the new head coach during a press conference.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft introduces Mike Vrabel as the team’s head coach during a press conference at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., on Jan. 13, 2025. (Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

Kraft established the Blue Square Alliance in 2019 to stand against Jewish hate. The organization works to educate the public about antisemitism and confront its spread online and within schools and universities.

BILL BELICHICK FIRES BACK AT ROBERT KRAFT'S 'RISK' REMARK

"When I was privileged to get the Genesis Prize, and they give you a million dollars with that, I wanted to know where I could give this to a group that was fighting Jewish hate. And I couldn't find one," Kraft said.

"So I started this Blue Square Alliance."

He said that following the Oct. 7, 2023, terror attacks in Israel, he felt moved to ramp up his efforts to confront antisemitism in America.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft looks on from the field before an NFL game at Highmark Stadium.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft looks on before the NFL game between the Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Oct. 5, 2025. (Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)

PATRIOTS' ROBERT KRAFT EXPRESSES CONCERNS OVER FAILURES TO CALL ANTISEMITIC ATTACKS FOR WHAT THEY ARE

Kraft’s other philanthropic efforts include funding a fleet of mobile healthcare vans across Massachusetts through the Kraft Center for Community Health, bringing medical care directly to underserved neighborhoods.

"We realized that a lot of people who live within a few miles of these hospitals don't feel they have access to the care," he explained.

Kraft also became involved in prison reform after visiting rapper Meek Mill in prison in 2018. He described the visit as an "amazing experience" that changed his life.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft speaks during a statue unveiling ceremony at Gillette Stadium.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft speaks during a statue unveiling ceremony before the NFL preseason game between the Washington Commanders and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., on Aug. 8, 2025. (Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

The team owner later aided in launching the REFORM Alliance, a national nonprofit that works toward criminal justice reform, particularly related to probation and parole.

Kraft is now a finalist to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026.

Madison is a writer for Fox News Digital on the Flash team.

