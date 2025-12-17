Patriots owner Robert Kraft reveals he's given nearly $1B to charity over decades of philanthropic work

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Robert Kraft, longtime owner of the New England Patriots, has spent decades building a football dynasty. Off the field, he has also worked to build a philanthropic legacy.

Kraft told Fox News’ Bill Hemmer he has given nearly $1 billion to causes he cares about over the course of his career. The 84-year-old said he has used his platform to take on issues important to him, including healthcare, prison reform and combating antisemitism.

"I was blessed with great parents. They taught me great values, how lucky we were to be in this country and how we had an obligation to look out for our fellow citizens," Kraft said on "America’s Newsroom."

Kraft established the Blue Square Alliance in 2019 to stand against Jewish hate. The organization works to educate the public about antisemitism and confront its spread online and within schools and universities.

"When I was privileged to get the Genesis Prize, and they give you a million dollars with that, I wanted to know where I could give this to a group that was fighting Jewish hate. And I couldn't find one," Kraft said.

"So I started this Blue Square Alliance."

He said that following the Oct. 7, 2023, terror attacks in Israel, he felt moved to ramp up his efforts to confront antisemitism in America.

Kraft’s other philanthropic efforts include funding a fleet of mobile healthcare vans across Massachusetts through the Kraft Center for Community Health, bringing medical care directly to underserved neighborhoods.

"We realized that a lot of people who live within a few miles of these hospitals don't feel they have access to the care," he explained.

Kraft also became involved in prison reform after visiting rapper Meek Mill in prison in 2018. He described the visit as an "amazing experience" that changed his life.

The team owner later aided in launching the REFORM Alliance, a national nonprofit that works toward criminal justice reform, particularly related to probation and parole.

Kraft is now a finalist to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026.