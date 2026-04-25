NASCAR driver who was left bloodied from horrifying Daytona crash has harsh words for Stephen A. Smith

Ryan Preece, who is single-handedly responsible for the removal of the backstretch grass at Daytona International Speedway, has a blunt message for Stephen A. Smith:

Shut up and steer!

OK, I'm paraphrasing, but I assume Preece at least thought that.

For those who missed it, Stephen A. sent the NASCAR world into a frenzy this week when he said NASCAR drivers aren't athletes. It's not a new debate, by the way, but Stephen A. brought it back to the surface, and it went ... poorly.

The conversation all took place on his SiriusXM podcast, and it turned to NASCAR (and golf) during a debate about where LeBron James ranks as one of the greatest athletes ever in terms of longevity.

Weird that Stephen A. was talking about LeBron. He almost never mentions him!

Anyway, a caller suggested Richard Petty deserves to be on that list, and the "First Take" host LOST it.

"Come on, man. That don’t count. You driving a car!" Smith said. "I’m being honest, it’s a great sport. But come on, bro. Getting behind the wheel of a car is not the same. You can be behind the wheel of a car in your 60s and 70s for crying out loud. A golfer is not an athlete. A NASCAR driver is not an athlete."

Ryan Preece isn't falling for it, Stephen A. Smith!

Whoaaaaaaaaaaa Nellie! Tell us how you really feel, Stephen A. Smith! Goodness gracious. Such a random rant from someone who I can promise you hasn't watched one second of a NASCAR race in ... maybe ever? Seriously.

What are the odds that Stephen A. has ever watched a single lap? Not great. I'd venture to say that he can't name a single driver outside of Bubba Wallace. Maybe Tyler Reddick, but only because he drives for Michael Jordan.

But outside of that? No shot. Just a ridiculous thing to say, which makes sense given it's Stephen A. Smith.

Now, back to Ryan Preece ...

For those who don't recall, Preece went for an insane ride a few years back at Daytona. The wreck was so brutal, the speedway actually removed the grass from the backstretch to hopefully keep the car on the ground in the future.

Take a look:

Yeah, you just don't see stock cars do that nowadays. Certainly not like we used to. It's rare that they even flip anymore, much less do it a billion times. Wild.

Anyway, Preece was asked about Stephen A. Saturday afternoon at Talladega, and didn't mince words:

"I'd love for him to go tumbling 13 times, have black eyes, and show up next week doing what you gotta do."

Amen, brother! Get him! Don't let Stephen A. get away with that nonsense. Like I said, the guy is full of crap. Like Ryan said, he says things just to say them. Just to get a rise out of folks.

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Obviously, it worked. I'm writing about it on a Saturday in April during the NFL Draft. Well done, Stephen A.

Can't wait to see you on the track soon!