Moose wander onto North Dakota high school golf tournament course, causing an unforgettable delay

How am I supposed to chip with that going on, Doug?

You've heard of weather causing delays during golf tournaments, but have you heard of moose delays? That's exactly what happened Thursday night in a remote part of North Dakota where the high schoolers participating in the Divide County Invitational had a couple of guests stop by.

"This occurred on hole 5 here at the Crosby Country Club," Dillon Loper, the head coach of the Divide County High School team, which hosted the event, casually told OutKick via email.

Playing golf in this remote part of North Dakota — the Canadian border is one farm field north of the golf course — isn't for the faint of heart. Loper says that two-hour rides to play in golf tournaments are common while three- to 3½-hour rides aren't out of the question.

And then there's the weather. Between wind, snow, cold and even red flag fire warnings, getting out on the course can be tricky.

"The thing about these small rural areas is there is no one to call when there are issues, etc. at the golf course," Crosby resident Grant Haugland told OutKick in 2022. "Bridge gets damaged in the wind at the course? Get 8-10 farmers, a couple Bobcats, some power tools and get it fixed. Out in these rural areas, everyone knows everyone, and you band together to help out wherever there is a need."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Next up for the Crosby team is a trip to the super regionals and a three-hour ride to play Bully Pulpit, a golf course that bills itself as "chiseled out of the North Dakota Badlands." In its latest public course rankings, USA Today has Bully Pulpit No. 3, ahead of such places as Pebble Beach, French Lick and The Cardinal in Plymouth, Michigan.

Just a heads up, boys, elk and bison are common visitors to the Bully Pulpit course.