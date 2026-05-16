Montreal strippers threaten to strike during the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix weekend

If you're a fan of motorsports, May 24 is a big day for you with the Indianapolis 500, Coca-Cola 600 and Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix all taking place on the same day.

And, if you happen to be a stripper in Montreal, where the F1 race is taking place, it's one of your busiest weekends of the year.

And that's precisely why they're planning to go on strike.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE OUTKICK CULTURE COVERAGE

The Sex Work Autonomous Committee (SWAC) is hoping to use the uptick in business that has traditionally come with an F1 weekend to make a statement as the strippers fight to be treated as employees, which comes with a certain set of rights.

At the moment, strippers are treated as independent contractors, like plumbers.

Their words, not mine.

"As strippers, we are considered independent contractors, this ​means that on paper we are treated the same as, say, an independent ‌plumber ⁠that you would hire for your home repairs," a SWAC statement reads, per Reuters. "The independent contractor plumber is responsible to no one but themself, while the independent contractor stripper is responsible ​to club management, ​at the ⁠expense of their job."

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

I mean... I can see where they're coming from.

And what better way to draw attention to the plight of Montreal strippers than by striking on their biggest weekend of the year?

It's already working. I've never been to Montreal, but I'm already way more informed about the nature of stripper employment than I ever thought I'd be.

Using a sporting event and the business that comes with it to draw attention to a labor dispute is pretty common.

But, there's another wrinkle in Montreal: in addition to the potential stripper strike, the Montreal Canadiens are one win away from making the Eastern Conference Final.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

If the Habs win Game 6 against the Buffalo Sabres, Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final will be in Montreal on May 24, the same day as F1's Sprint and Grand Prix Qualifying.

So, things might get a little nutty north of the border next weekend, but there may not be any strip clubs to blow off some steam.