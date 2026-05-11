Missouri's Ahmad Hardy in stable condition after being shot at Mississippi concert over the weekend

Missouri has announced that running back Ahmad Hardy was shot this past weekend at a concert in Mississippi.

The SEC's leading rusher in 2025 is currently listed in stable condition after the shooting, though a timeline for his return is unknown at this time.

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On Monday morning, the athletic department released a statement regarding the incident, along with the status of running back Ahmad Hardy.

"Mizzou Football student-athlete Ahmad Hardy was a victim of a shooting at a concert in Mississippi early Sunday morning and sustained a gunshot wound", the school announced. "Ahmad underwent surgery Sunday in Mississippi and is in stable condition. Ahmad is deeply loved by his teammate, coaches, friends, family and fans. We will continue to stand beside him and his family through this difficult time, offering our love, prayers, strength and support.

"A timeline for his return to football activities is unknown at this time. Mizzou Athletics will provide more information on his status when it becomes available."

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Right now, there is no further information regarding the incident.

The Missouri running back turned down multiple offers from other schools this past offseason to enter the transfer portal, deciding to stay in Columbia and continue building his legacy with the Tigers.

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What happens next is still left to be determined about the status of Hardy, but Missouri athletics will continue updating the public when it's necessary.