Former Alabama QB AJ McCarron goes absolutely berserk on his UFL team during furious halftime rant

College football and the NFL don't return for a few more months, but for those who need a football fix, I think I've got something for you today.

The UFL. That's right. The United Football League. Bear with me for a second while I explain myself.

For those who don't know, AJ McCarron is the head coach of the Birmingham Stallions. Yes, that AJ McCarron. The former Alabama QB who won three (!!!) national championships with the Crimson Tide under Nick Saban.

McCarron was hired last December, replacing Skip Holtz, who led the Stallions to a 2024 title.

FORMER ALABAMA FOOTBALL STAR AJ MCCARRON ENDS STATEWIDE POLITICAL BID TO TAKE UFL HEAD COACHING ROLE

OK, we all caught up now? Good!

Now, let's all head out to Birmingham, where McCarron absolutely laid into his team during halftime of the Week 4 game against Orlando.

Video of the tongue-lashing was released last night on the UFL's official YouTube series, "4th & Goal," and it was maybe the most impressive rant I've ever been privy to.

Take a look:

AJ McCarron's rant didn't exactly turn the season around

"Wake the f--- up. Make your f---ing kicks when we got the opportunity. Stop all this f--king crying and bulls---. All y'all talk about is f--king running the ball. And then we run the ball. They don't f---ing go anywhere. F---ing communicate. F---ing tired of it. We're playing f---ing scared. Scared to not make a f---ing mistake. F--- that."

Ten! I count 10 (!!!) F-bombs in 15 seconds. What a rant. It's impressive on so many levels. Just the pure, raw anger out of AJ McCarron here is second to none. I had no idea this dude was this angry, but apparently, he is.

EX-ALABAMA STAR AJ MCCARRON CRITICIZES STAR PLAYERS IN TEAM'S UPSET LOSS TO FLORIDA STATE

Lordy. You'd think being a three-time national champ (AJ only started two of the games) would sort of set you up for life in terms of happiness, but I guess not.

Hard to blame McCarron here, by the way. The Stallions were getting shut out at the time, and they're supposed to be this big juggernaut in the UFL. Seriously.

They've won one UFL championship, and two USFL titles. They went 33-7 under Holtz. The spring football league GOES through Birmingham.

Until this year, of course.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Stallions did NOT score a point in that game, losing 16-0. They then went on to finish the season 4-6, and missed the playoffs in McCarron's first season. They scored the second-fewest points of any team in the league (190).

Sad. Oh well. You live and learn, I reckon.

Perhaps AJ spends his first offseason workshopping motivational speeches, because this one, while impressive, clearly didn't move the needle.