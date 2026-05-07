Matthew Boyd suffers freak injury while playing with his kids as Cubs pitching luck somehow gets worse

It's incredible, and also a bit depressing, that the following statement is factually accurate: Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Matthew Boyd will miss a considerable amount of time for being a good father.

The 35-year-old sustained a left meniscus injury while reportedly "sitting down to play with his kids." Prior to Chicago's contest against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, Cubs manager Craig Counsell revealed that the knee injury would require surgery.

"It’s kind of unexplainable," Counsell very fairly said.

The Cubs placed Boyd on the 15-day injured list on Wednesday, although a potential return date is up in the air at this point.

Boyd last took the mound for the Cubs on May 3 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, an 8-4 win for Chicago, in which he gave up four hits and two earned runs in six innings of work. He was expected to make his next start on Friday in the first game of a three-game stint against the Texas Rangers, but that will not be happening.

CUBS STAR PETE CROW-ARMSTRONG SEEN RIPPING INTO TEAMMATE AFTER SCORING GAME-TYING RUN

As for who the Cubs may hand the ball to with Boyd going down with an injury, Counsell hadn't gotten that far as of Wednesday evening.

"I’m not even there yet," Counsell said, according to MLB.com, when asked who would replace Boyd in the rotation. "[We’ll] just kind of figure out after Thursday what we will do. There will be plans, but very loose plans."

While Counsell's comments may come across as nonchalant and a bit unserious, you can't blame him, given his team's horrible injury history at this point of the year.

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This is a list, as of Thursday, of the pitchers currently on the injured list for the Cubs: Shelby Miller, Ethan Roberts, Cade Horton, Jordan Wicks, Hunter Harvey, Porter Hodge, Caleb Thielbar, Riley Martin, Justin Steele, and now Boyd.

For those counting at home, that's 10 (!!!) pitchers on the IL for the Cubbies.

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Despite its bullpen being beyond depleted, Chicago keeps winning baseball games.

The Cubs have walked-off the Reds in three straight games, have won eight games in a row overall, and 14 straight inside the friendly confines of Wrigley Field.