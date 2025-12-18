Josh Allen reflects on growth he's made since joining Bills and becoming expectant father

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has had a terrific 2025.

He and his wife, actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld, got married in June and last week he announced the two were expecting their first child together. Not to mention, he started the year being awarded the NFL MVP trophy.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Allen expressed some appreciation for how he’s grown as a person since he arrived in Buffalo in 2018 as his life took him from a small town in California to Wyoming to the NFL and on the brink of leading a championship-starved city to a Super Bowl appearance.

"Yeah, I guess it’s like the evolution of life," he said Wednesday. "I consider this place my home. It’s where I’ve done a lot of growing up. And it’s a place that I’ll raise a family. It’s really cool."

As his work-life balance becomes more rigid, The Associated Press noted a curious comment he made in October during "Monday Night Football." He was asked what Steinfeld has taught him during their relationship. He responded, "Maybe I am more than a football player."

Allen confirmed to The Associated Press that Steinfeld’s pregnancy factored into his response.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE SPORTS HUDDLE NEWSLETTER

"Overjoyed, absolutely overjoyed," he said, while confirming that he knew he was going to be a dad before the ESPN interview occurred.

Allen is a three-time Pro Bowler and coming off an MVP season. While he’s done more than enough to warrant talk of back-to-back MVPs, Allen shook that notion off going into Week 16.

"I’m just trying to do my job, just trying to find a way to get in the playoffs here," he said.

Beating the New England Patriots last week after being down 21 points was a good first step. Buffalo has had ups and downs all season long but the team seems to be hitting its stride now with four wins in their last five games.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Buffalo will go up against the Cleveland Browns on the road on Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.