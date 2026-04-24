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Houston Texans pick Kayden McDonald cries a veritable ocean of tears at 2026 NFL Draft

'I know I'm supposed to be here. I'm just so blessed,' the Ohio State defensive lineman said through tears

By Armando Salguero OutKick
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Kayden McDonald thought he was going to be picked by somebody in the first round of the NFL Draft. But when that didn't happen, he and his family had to decide whether to stay in the so-called green room for the second round or get out of the view of cameras.

McDonald returned to the green room Friday and, judging by what happened when he was picked by the Houston Texans, it was everything for the young man.

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The moment his name was called, McDonald began to weep.

Ohio State defensive lineman Kayden McDonald doing drills on the field at NFL Scouting Combine.

Ohio State defensive lineman Kayden McDonald participates in the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

We're talking a stream of tears as he hugged his family. And more tears as he walked to the stage. And even more as he embraced NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

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But that wasn't all. McDonald could not turn off the faucet in his eyes as he spoke with ESPN stage reporter Laura Rutledge.

It was a veritable ocean of tears.

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And pure joy.

"It's emotional, man," McDonald said during the moving moment. "I know I'm supposed to be here. I'm just so blessed. I'm just so thankful. I'm just so emotional, like, where I came from. It's a blessing."

McDonald is from Suwanee, Georgia, and his neighborhood wasn’t what most would consider rough or impoverished — not affluent, either, but far from it.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell looking on during the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell strides to the podium during Round One of the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

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McDonald is also generally described as coming from a stable, supportive family. His parents were actively involved in his recruitment process that led him to Ohio State.

This is a high-character, disciplined prospect, multiple NFL evaluators told OutKick before the draft.

And yet, McDonald's truth is that he rose from the improbable to the second round of the NFL draft. And that moved him.

Then it moved us because it moved him on national television.

And this is where we sometimes forget, as we watch these athletes head toward notoriety, adulation and, yes, riches, that the journey exacts a price.

It can be a trip fraught with hard work and setbacks as well as lined with success and rewards. Either way, it exacts costs.

David Bailey embracing NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell at NFL Draft event

David Bailey of Texas Tech embraces NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected second overall by the New York Jets during the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa., on April 23, 2026. (Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

So reaching the milestone of being selected in the draft is a defining life moment for these men.

They all obviously know this. Some celebrate it with smiles or excitement.

Some celebrate it with tears of joy as a release.

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That was Kayden McDonald on Friday night.

FOLLOW ARMANDO SALGUERO ON X: @ARMANDOSALGUERO

Armando Salguero is OutKick's Senior NFL Writer.

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