Harrowing video shows man trying to jump from Busch Stadium upper deck before fans intervene

An unidentified man at Wednesday's Brewers-Cardinals game in St. Louis was seconds away from jumping off the upper deck railing when a group of fans intervened at the last minute.

Sure, I could insert a joke here about the Cardinals actually being decent this year and there being no reason to jump, but I won't. That's not classy. I know how to read a room.

Anyway, video went viral Wednesday night of the man dangling off the ledge in what appeared to be the 200s section for reasons unknown. The clip, taken from a fan below, is only 20 seconds long, but it might be the most tense 20 seconds at Busch Stadium this season.

Fans start to notice what's happening about five seconds into it, and then another man comes up behind the fan, grabs him and tackles him into the seats.

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Take a look:

Why do fans keep trying this out?

Look, I have no idea what was going on here. None. I do know, however, that these stadium incidents are happening more often, for whatever reason.

Remember the Pirates fan last season who fell 20 feet onto the field at PNC Park? That story involved some alcohol as the fan was under 21, and another man was later charged with furnishing alcohol to a minor.

I have no idea if that's the case here. I have no idea if alcohol was even involved here. That's usually a safe bet at sporting events, but who knows?

Regardless, these incidents do seem to be happening more often, which is just wild. I've been to a billion sporting events in my life. Not once have I ever thought about jumping off the railing, or onto the field.

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It just seems like an insane choice to make. Again, I have no clue what's going through people's heads, so I'll reserve judgment.

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Good on the surrounding fans for stepping in. We can't leave them out. A lot of times, people are so quick to just whip their phones out, start recording and let the chips fall where they may. Not these folks.

They sprang into action and prevented what I assume would've been a really bad situation at the ballpark.

All in all, a wild day at the stadium. For those keeping track at home, the Cards lost, 6-2.