Formula 1 has plans to change the engines hated by most drivers as soon as next season

The Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix was one of the better races we've seen so far this season, and that was to some degree thanks to some new regulations introduced to improve qualifying and make the racing safer.

These came after complaints from drivers about how qualifying had become more about managing their car's batteries than it was about outright speed and driver ability, and over safety concerns after Haas driver Ollie Bearman suffered a scary crash in Japan.

Both of these have to do with the new 2026 engine's 50-50 power split between the internal combustion engine and the electrical system known as the Energy Recovery System, or ERS.

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Now, the series and its governing body, the FIA, have announced that more changes are coming, and they're coming fast.

On Friday, team principals, Formula One Management and the FIA met to discuss the results of the Miami rule changes and agreed to make some further changes for next season.

"The measures agreed in principle today for 2027 would see a nominal increase in Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) power by ~50kW alongside a fuel-flow increase and a nominal reduction of the Energy Recovery System (ERS) deployment power by ~50kW."

That's technical speak for: "The internal combustion engine will be more powerful and the battery will not."

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According to Sky Sports, this would make the ICE to ERS power split more in the neighborhood of 60-40, which simply means that less of the focus will be on charging up the batteries and will instead switch back to driver skill and outright pace.

Credit to the FIA and Formula 1 for not digging their heels in (too) hard on this one. Drivers, especially Red Bull's four-time champ Max Verstappen, have been very critical of the regulations since they were announced.

The 50-50 split was not working on the first three weekends, and there was a noticeable improvement on track in Miami.

So, this will be some work for the series' engine manufacturers, but hey, if something isn't working, you've got to make some changes.

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