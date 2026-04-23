ChatGPT predicted the first round of the NFL Draft and here's what it said

I'm not sure why I do these things to myself, but I decided to go head-to-head with ChatGPT in a mock draft competition. I recently released my final mock draft, and then I asked ChatGPT to predict the entire first round. Below, you will see where we are the same and where we are different.

Please don't tell my bosses about this because if AI smokes me in the NFL Draft, they might realize that I'm not necessary. Pray for me, everyone.

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One quick note before we begin: I projected a few trades, while ChatGPT mostly kept the current order intact (even though I didn't explicitly tell it not to make trades), so some of our differences are about the shape of the board as much as the players themselves. Here we go!

No. 1 - Las Vegas Raiders

GPT's pick: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Dan's pick: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

GPT: Mendoza felt like the cleanest blend of quarterback need, consensus, and franchise-quarterback upside at No. 1.

Dan: No need for explanation, Mendoza is obviously going No. 1 overall.

No. 2 - New York Jets

GPT's pick: Arvell Reese, LB/EDGE, Ohio State

Dan's pick: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

GPT: I gave the Jets Reese because his versatility and defensive upside fit a team that needed juice all over that side of the ball.

Dan: I'm very confident that I am right and GPT is wrong here.

No. 3 - Arizona Cardinals

GPT's pick: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

Dan's pick: Arvell Reese, LB/EDGE, Ohio State

GPT: I put Bailey here because I thought Arizona would prioritize a pure edge profile over the more hybrid Reese.

Dan: Because I think I'm right about No. 2, I think I take a two-pick lead over GPT after the Cards pick Reese.

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No. 4 - Tennessee Titans

GPT's pick: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Dan's pick: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

GPT: Love looked like the kind of rare back who could change the identity of an offense right away.

Dan: There's too much smoke around Love and the Titans to not think the fire comes on draft night.

No. 5 - New York Giants

GPT's pick: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Dan's pick: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

GPT: I thought the Giants would use their first top-five pick on a tone-setting defender and circle back to the offensive line later.

Dan: I don't hate GPT's pick here and it could be right, but the Giants should be prioritizing protecting Jaxson Dart.

No. 6 - Cleveland Browns

GPT's pick: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

Dan's pick: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

GPT: I thought Cleveland would default to tackle because premium protection travels no matter who ends up at quarterback.

Dan: Again, I don't hate the GPT pick here but I like the Tate selection for Cleveland more. However, the Browns typically shy away from taking receivers in the first round.

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No. 7 - Commanders/Rams

GPT's pick: Washington Commanders - Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Dan's pick: Los Angeles Rams (trade up) - Makai Lemon, WR, USC

GPT: I kept Washington in place and gave it Tate because he felt like the safest receiver fit for a contender trying to keep feeding its offense.

Dan: The Rams feel like an obvious trade up candidate and the Commanders are a perfect trade down candidate, so I have Los Angeles sneaking into the Top 10 to grab a receiver.

No. 8 - Saints/Cowboys

GPT's pick: New Orleans Saints - Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Dan's pick: Dallas Cowboys (trade up) - Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

GPT: I had the Saints stay put and take Tyson because I thought they would prioritize adding a dynamic receiving threat.

Dan: GPT has Styles going No. 5 to the Giants, so the Cowboys couldn't make this move in that scenario. We're going to find out quickly who was more correct about this one.

No. 9 - Kansas City Chiefs

GPT's pick: Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami

Dan's pick: Spencer Fano, OL, Utah

GPT: I thought Kansas City could wait on line help and grab an impact pass rusher before the edge board dried up.

Dan: Protecting Patrick Mahomes has to be priority No. 1 after the way last season went.

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No. 10 - New York Giants (via Bengals)

GPT's pick: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

Dan's pick: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

GPT: I had the Giants flip the order and address offensive line here after using No. 5 on defense.

Dan: Obviously, the Giants' first selection is going to greatly affect this one. In my scenario, the team goes OL first, then defense.

No. 11 - Miami Dolphins

GPT's pick: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Dan's pick: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

GPT: I thought Miami would lean corner because Delane looked like the cleanest back-end starter left on the board.

Dan: I agree with GPT that corner is a major need for Miami, but this is a "best player available" selection based on how the board has gone so far.

No. 12 - Cowboys/Saints

GPT's pick: Dallas Cowboys - Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

Dan's pick: New Orleans Saints (trade down) - Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

GPT: I kept Dallas at 12 and gave the Cowboys a safety because their secondary needed help almost as badly as the front seven.

Dan: Tyson might not last this long, but if he does, he's a must take in this spot.

No. 13 - Rams/Commanders

GPT's pick: Los Angeles Rams - Makai Lemon, WR, USC

Dan's pick: Washington Commanders (trade down) - Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

GPT: I thought the Rams would stand pat and take Lemon as a polished receiver who could contribute right away.

Dan: It's interesting that GPT and I both think the Rams take Lemon, just six picks apart.

No. 14 - Baltimore Ravens

GPT's pick: Olaivavega Ioane, OL, Penn State

Dan's pick: Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami

GPT: I thought Baltimore would lean into its usual best-lineman-available instincts and shore up the interior.

Dan: Again, this is very much a "best player available" situation.

No. 15 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

GPT's pick: Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami

Dan's pick: Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami

GPT: Mesidor felt like the right intersection of need, value, and immediate pass-rush help for Tampa Bay.

Dan: It's been a while, but GPT and I have the same player to the same team at the same pick here.

No. 16 - New York Jets (via Colts)

GPT's pick: Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

Dan's pick: Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

GPT: After giving the Jets defense at No. 2, I thought their second first-rounder was better spent adding a receiver.

Dan: The Jets have to vastly improve one of the NFL's worst defensive lines, even if that means using both first round picks on DL.

No. 17 - Detroit Lions

GPT's pick: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

Dan's pick: Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

GPT: I liked Proctor's ceiling and power profile for a team that still wants to play bully-ball up front.

Dan: Same idea, different player.

No. 18 - Minnesota Vikings

GPT's pick: Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

Dan's pick: Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

GPT: I thought Minnesota needed more interior defensive heft than another safety at this point in the board.

Dan: Another "best player available" spot where the Vikings probably want to trade down.

No. 19 - Carolina Panthers

GPT's pick: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Dan's pick: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

GPT: Sadiq made too much sense as a weapon who could stress defenses and help Bryce Young immediately.

Dan: Who needs machines if we're just going to agree, am I right??

No. 20 - Dallas Cowboys (via Packers)

GPT's pick: Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

Dan's pick: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

GPT: I thought Dallas would use its second first-rounder on corner after spending its earlier pick on a front-seven defender.

Dan: After trading Micah Parsons, it makes sense to replace him with one of the picks acquired in the trade.

No. 21 - Pittsburgh Steelers

GPT's pick: Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

Dan's pick: Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

GPT: I thought Pittsburgh would finally stop dancing around the quarterback issue and take Simpson before the slide continued.

Dan: I mocked Simpson to the Steelers earlier in the process, but I'm starting to get the feeling he's heading to Arizona.

No. 22 - Los Angeles Chargers

GPT's pick: Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

Dan's pick: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

GPT: I thought Jim Harbaugh would love Peter Woods as a tone-setting interior defender who could reshape the front.

Dan: Protecting Justin Herbert felt way too obvious to ignore if Proctor lasted this long.

No. 23 - Philadelphia Eagles

GPT's pick: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

Dan's pick: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

GPT: Blake Miller felt like a very Eagles pick because they rarely pass on offensive-line value when it presents itself.

Dan: It's funny to see that with all the major differences, we still have these random exact picks that line up perfectly later in the first round.

No. 24 - Browns/Cardinals

GPT's pick: Cleveland Browns - Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

Dan's pick: Arizona Cardinals (trade up) - Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

GPT: I thought Cleveland would stay put and address corner, while Arizona could wait or look for a quarterback later.

Dan: Remember when I said the Cardinals would get Simpson? Yeah, I think that's here with a trade up to ensure they get a fifth-year option on the quarterback.

No. 25 - Chicago Bears

GPT's pick: Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri

Dan's pick: Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

GPT: I thought Chicago would use this spot to juice the pass rush instead of continuing to stack linemen.

Dan: I can't imagine the Bears won't address their offensive line woes with their first round pick.

No. 26 - Buffalo Bills

GPT's pick: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

Dan's pick: Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

GPT: I thought Faulk's blend of size, power, and upside made him the cleaner Buffalo fit off the edge.

Dan: Same thoughts, different player.

No. 27 - San Francisco 49ers

GPT's pick: Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

Dan's pick: Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

GPT: I thought San Francisco would look to the offensive line before addressing the defensive interior.

Dan: I originally mocked Iheanachor to the 49ers but after they locked up Trent Williams for two more years, I felt like addressing defensive line made more sense.

No. 28 - Houston Texans

GPT's pick: Christen Miller, DT, Georgia

Dan's pick: Olaivavega Ioane, OL, Penn State

GPT: I thought Houston would finally devote a premium pick to the defensive interior instead of continuing to chase offensive-line fixes.

Dan: Houston has to solve its o-line problems.

No. 29 - Kansas City Chiefs (via Rams)

GPT's pick: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

Dan's pick: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

GPT: I thought Kansas City would target a faster, stickier corner profile after addressing another need earlier in the round.

Dan: Same idea, different player.

No. 30 - Miami Dolphins (via Broncos)

GPT's pick: KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

Dan's pick: KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

GPT: Concepcion felt like the right kind of receiver for a Dolphins team trying to get younger and cheaper on offense.

Dan: This was the pick I was most surprised to see be the same.

No. 31 - New England Patriots

GPT's pick: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

Dan's pick: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

GPT: I thought New England would buy the medicals and swing on McCoy's corner talent late in the round.

Dan: Another "best player available" situation here for the Patriots.

No. 32 - Seattle Seahawks

GPT's pick: Chase Bisontis, IOL, Texas A&M

Dan's pick: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

GPT: I thought Seattle would use the last first-rounder on the interior offensive line unless it traded back.

Dan: Seattle needs cornerback help, so that made the most sense to me.

Well, that's it! So, who's going to be more correct? Tune into the NFL Draft first round on Thursday night to find out!