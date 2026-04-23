Charles Barkley was disgusted by Magic's highly questionable pregame handshake

The Orlando Magic dropped Game 2 of their first-round playoff series to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, and it's safe to assume Charles Barkley was mighty confident that the L was coming before the game even tipped off.

In the lead-up to the matchup in Detroit, the ESPN broadcast shared a live shot of members of the Magic partaking in some pre-game antics. And yes, antics is the appropriate word to describe what transpired on the screen.

Just as the broadcast went to a commercial, Tristan da Silva and Desmond Bane snuck in their pre-game handshake, if you want to call it that. The Orlando teammates shared a quick high-five before thrusting the air awfully close to one another.

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Barkley, a member of the "Inside The NBA" crew, simply had to react to what he was seeing transpire, and understandably so.

"Oh come on, come on, oh," the Hall of Famer could be heard grunting.

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Bane and da Silva's move was simple by NBA pregame handshake standards, where things have gotten way out of hand in recent years, but that doesn't mean it wasn't incredibly awkward.

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While the vibes between Bane and da Silva appeared to be very high before taking the court, it didn't translate onto the floor.

The Pistons dominated the Magic 98-83 to even up the series at 1-1, and the duo's poor shooting performance certainly didn't help the cause. Bane finished the night with 12 points while going 2-for-11 from the floor, while da Silva put up just three points by shooting 1-for-3 on field goal attempts.