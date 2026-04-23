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Charles Barkley was disgusted by Magic's highly questionable pregame handshake

Tristan da Silva and Desmond Bane shared an air-thrust that was caught on the ESPN broadcast

By Mark Harris OutKick
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The Orlando Magic dropped Game 2 of their first-round playoff series to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, and it's safe to assume Charles Barkley was mighty confident that the L was coming before the game even tipped off.

In the lead-up to the matchup in Detroit, the ESPN broadcast shared a live shot of members of the Magic partaking in some pre-game antics. And yes, antics is the appropriate word to describe what transpired on the screen.

Charles Barkley standing courtside at an NBA Cup game in Phoenix

Former Phoenix Suns player Charles Barkley attends an NBA Cup game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Ariz., on Nov. 21, 2025. (Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images)

Just as the broadcast went to a commercial, Tristan da Silva and Desmond Bane snuck in their pre-game handshake, if you want to call it that. The Orlando teammates shared a quick high-five before thrusting the air awfully close to one another.

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Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane exiting court after ejection during NBA game in Atlanta

Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane exits the court after being ejected during the second half of an NBA game against the Atlanta Hawks in Atlanta, Ga., on Nov. 4, 2025. (Colin Hubbard/AP Photo)

Barkley, a member of the "Inside The NBA" crew, simply had to react to what he was seeing transpire, and understandably so.

"Oh come on, come on, oh," the Hall of Famer could be heard grunting.

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Bane and da Silva's move was simple by NBA pregame handshake standards, where things have gotten way out of hand in recent years, but that doesn't mean it wasn't incredibly awkward.

Charles Barkley sitting courtside at an NBA game in Phoenix

Former Phoenix Suns player Charles Barkley sits courtside during an NBA Cup game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Ariz., on Nov. 21, 2025. (Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images)

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While the vibes between Bane and da Silva appeared to be very high before taking the court, it didn't translate onto the floor.

The Pistons dominated the Magic 98-83 to even up the series at 1-1, and the duo's poor shooting performance certainly didn't help the cause. Bane finished the night with 12 points while going 2-for-11 from the floor, while da Silva put up just three points by shooting 1-for-3 on field goal attempts.

Mark Harris is a writer for OutKick.

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