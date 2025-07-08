Your late-night TV binge could sabotage your brain health, doctor warns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Staying awake to watch "just one more episode" is a classic excuse for delaying bedtime.

And with popular shows like Peacock's "Love Island" airing almost every night as the drama unfolds live, there’s more pressure to finish the latest episode and to engage in conversation with others the next day.

In addition to making us sleepier in the morning, staying awake to watch TV is not good for the brain, according to Daniel Amen, a psychiatrist, brain imaging doctor and founder of Amen Clinics in California.

YOUR BRAIN PHYSICALLY CHANGES WHEN YOU WORK TOO MUCH, SCIENTISTS WARN

"'I just have to watch the last episode’ of whatever show you're watching, and you end up cutting out half an hour or an hour of sleep," he said in an interview with Fox News Digital.

In this case, the doctor advised, "Don't make important decisions the next day, because your brain has not been properly ‘washed.’ And you're just more likely to make a bad decision."

Amen stressed that prioritizing sleep is "absolutely essential," because when you sleep, your brain "cleans and washes itself."

Getting an adequate night’s sleep helps improve memory the next day, as well as energy, focus and blood flow, the doctor said.

"If you want your memory better tomorrow, go to bed half an hour early tonight," he suggested. "Given that, we can record [shows] or we can always watch them the next day."

"How much do you love yourself?" Amen questioned. "Because doing the right thing is never about deprivation."

The doctor encourages adopting the following mindset.

"I want energy. I want memory. I want focus. I want passion. I want purpose. I want blood flow. I never want to do anything that hurts [the brain]."

"It's about the abundance of what I want rather than what I can't have," Amen added. "You're going to get serious about brain health."

Exposure to screens and blue light before bed also decreases the production of melatonin, leaving you less sleepy, Amen cautioned.

"Mindlessly scrolling – you're going to have the fear of missing out almost immediately, which also increases stress," he added.

The expert recommended adding blue-light blockers to all devices that turn on when the sun goes down to help ease into a restful night’s sleep.