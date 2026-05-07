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Another LIV golfer remains committed to staying put: 'I have full faith in the future of LIV'

Thomas Detry says players 'really love it' and calls on the entire roster to show cohesion and support

By Ian Miller OutKick
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Saudi Arabia ends LIV Golf funding as future of breakaway tour in jeopardy Video

Saudi Arabia ends LIV Golf funding as future of breakaway tour in jeopardy

Greg Palkot breaks down the announcement that Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund will cease funding for the LIV Golf tour, putting its future in jeopardy. LIV Golf now seeks new investors while players attempt to rejoin the PGA Tour.

Out of seemingly nowhere, the future of the LIV Golf Tour has been put in serious jeopardy. 

The breakaway golf tour previously relied on funding from the Saudi Arabia-backed Public Investment Fund to back extremely high purses and bring in top players with massive signing bonuses. But that funding is coming to an end after the 2026 season, throwing all of that progress into jeopardy. 

Several prominent players have now addressed the financial situation, including Bryson DeChambeau. DeChambeau said a potential return to the PGA Tour is up in the air and that he’s ready to focus on his YouTube career if the PGA membership doesn’t want him back. He was also adamant that the team model LIV uses has proven to be a huge success that’s created value for the players. 

And clearly, some agree with him.

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Thomas Pieters said in a new interview he’s never going back to the PGA Tour, and that he’s hopeful LIV can find a way through this challenge. Another one of his 4Aces teammates is seemingly on the same page.

Thomas Pieters walking onto the 3rd green at LIV Golf Indianapolis

Thomas Pieters of 4Aces Golf Club walks onto the third green during the second round of LIV Golf in Indianapolis, Ind., on Aug. 16, 2025. (Marc Lebryk/Imagn Images)

In a new interview with the "Beyond the Clubhouse" podcast, PGA Tour winner Thomas Detry said he’s fully committed to LIV and believes the tour and its different format have been a huge success. 

Detry explained he shut down his social media accounts because there were so many "lies" that spread rapidly. He also said that playing on LIV has changed the "misconception" he previously had.

"The biggest misconception is, the product is amazing," he said. "I didn’t realize how good the product was. I think LIV’s an amazing product. We go all around the world, the tournaments are so good. Don’t take me wrong, there’s many things that can improve, but it’s still a start up. It’s only 4-years-old."

Detry also said that despite assumptions in the greater golf world, the players "enjoy" it, and most don’t want to return to the PGA format.

"You see sometimes on social media that the players hate it and want to come back and that’s not the truth," he continued. "Players really love it out here and want to make this successful. So I think that’s what I got out of my first 6 weeks."

LIV GOLF CEO SENDS RALLYING MEMO TO STAFF AFTER REPORTS SAUDI FUNDING COULD END AFTER THIS SEASON

Thomas Detry lining up a putt on the 12th green at LIV Golf Mexico City

Thomas Detry lines up a putt on the 12th green during day two of LIV Golf Mexico City at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City on April 17, 2026. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Detry’s also committed to the long haul with LIV, saying he has no intention of leaving and wants the rest of the roster to show "cohesion and support" for the format.

"I’m fully supportive of the whole thing," he said. "I think the players who stand behind the whole thing as well. But now is the time for this whole league and every player out here to show cohesion and support for this whole thing. I think now is a moment where it’s not the right time to have individualistic people and ego-centric people going their own way. I think if everyone stands for each other and we all give this thing our full support, it’s going to go a long way.

"I’m fully supportive of the whole thing and believe in the future of LIV."

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When news broke that the PIF was pulling out of golf, many expected the tour to fold almost immediately. While that might still happen after the 2026 season, if CEO Scott O’Neil isn’t able to find new investors, there has been a fairly consistent message from the players that they prefer the LIV format to the PGA schedule.

Thomas Detry acknowledges fans at the 18th green during LIV Golf Singapore.

Thomas Detry of 4Aces Golf Club acknowledges fans at the 18th green during day three of LIV Golf Singapore at Sentosa Golf Club on March 14, 2026. (Thananuwat Srirasant/Getty Images)

That makes sense, after all, they chose LIV when given the opportunity. There are also benefits, beyond the obviously larger financial rewards. Namely, shorter schedules, fewer tournaments and more certainty. Or at least, more certainty pre-PIF announcement. LIV Golf Virginia is underway currently at Trump National just outside Washington, D.C., and none of the players backed out of participating.

There’s been the assumption that the entirety of the LIV field would move back to the PGA Tour immediately after 2026. Based on what we’re hearing so far, that doesn’t seem likely to be the case.

Ian Miller is a writer at OutKick. 

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