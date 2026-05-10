Angel Reese becomes fastest player in WNBA history to reach 50 career double-doubles in Dream debut

Angel Reese is already making her mark in Atlanta.

The newest member of the Dream became the fastest player in WNBA history to record 50 career double-doubles during Saturday’s season-opening win over the Minnesota Lynx, surpassing a mark previously held by WNBA legend Tina Charles.

Reese reached the milestone in 65 games, while Charles did it in 75.

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Reese finished her Dream debut with 11 points, 14 rebounds, three blocks and two steals in Atlanta’s dramatic 91-90 comeback victory in Minneapolis. And with Minnesota trying to steal the game back in the closing seconds, it was Reese who blocked an Emese Hof layup attempt as time expired to seal the win.

After the game, the 24-year-old admitted her debut wasn’t perfect, but she credited her teammates for helping her stay composed.

"My experience has been great because we got a win," Reese said. "It was rough for me tonight but this is what you call a team. Being able to have players that have your back and always will pick you up, even when you're not having the best game. Always in your ear, putting a lot of confidence into you.

"It's been great, I'm happy we got the win tonight and we just continue to grow and get better because this wasn't our best."

Reese also acknowledged she was frustrated with parts of her performance after shooting 4-of-11 from the field and committing five turnovers.

"It was tough for me, obviously, because I didn't finish well tonight and I was really hard on myself," Reese said. "But this is what basketball is and we talk about it all the time, about next best action and being able to be ready for the next possession. I knew I needed to come up for my teammates on that last possession and get that block no matter what happened before that."

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She added: "I just give kudos to my teammates for continuing to instill confidence into me. My rookie year, I probably would've just melted down and not been able to fight back and just be able to come out with that big block. So, shoutout to my teammates."

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Atlanta erased a 19-point deficit in the victory, thanks in large part to Allisha Gray, who scored 24 points, while Rhyne Howard and Naz Hillmon each added 15.

Next up, the Dream head to Dallas to take on Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd and the Wings on Tuesday night.