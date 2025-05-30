Pacers’ Pascal Siakam has awkward exchange with columnist previously suspended over Caitlin Clark interaction

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Indianapolis Star columnist Gregg Doyel has made headlines again this week for another awkward interaction with a basketball player, this time after the Indiana Pacers suffered a crucial loss to the New York Knicks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals.

The Pacers missed a chance to secure their spot in the NBA Finals after the Knicks staved off elimination with an 111-94 victory at home on Thursday night. Speaking to reporters after the loss, Pacers forward Pascal Siakam gave credit to the Knicks for outplaying Indiana.

"They played better than us, and I just think we've been an amazing team all year at bouncing back," he said. "Our strength has been being together, fighting hard together, staying together no matter what. Nobody had us being here — right now we're up 3-2 in the conference finals."

But Siakam was pressed by Indianapolis Star columnist Gregg Doyel over how it was "possible" that the Knicks outplayed the Pacers, leading to an awkward exchange between the two.

"What are you talking about? They played harder than us," Siakam said. "We played hard but they played harder. What’s your point, I don’t get it."

Doyel continued to press Siakam, but the NBA star interrupted, "that happens in a game, though. That’s basketball."

Visibly annoyed by the line of questioning, Siakam questioned Doyel, "You good, bro?"

Siakam added that he knew Doyel was "looking for something."

"I told you, what else do you want me to tell you?"

The interaction continued, prompting Siakam to ask a nearby member of the Pacers’ media team "Who is this guy?"

Thursday night was not the first time Doyel created a stir with his comments in a press room. In May 2024, the veteran columnist was suspended for two-weeks by his outlet and was removed from covering the Indiana Fever beat after he made controversial comments towards star Caitlin Clark.

Before he asked her a question at her welcoming press conference, Doyel formed a heart symbol with his hands for Clark. The then-rookie asked Doyel whether he liked that, and he responded, "I like that you’re here."

Clark said she makes the gesture with her hands to her family "after every game," to which Dotel responded, "Start doing it to me, and we’ll get along." While talking to former head coach Christie Sides, he also referred to Clark as "that" and "it."