2026 Kentucky Derby: Post position draw, opening morning-line odds

The Road to the Roses is over, and now the spotlight shifts to Churchill Downs, where the 152nd Kentucky Derby is ready to take over Louisville in all its glorious chaos.
From the buzz of the post position draw to the first look at the morning-line odds, Derby week always feels like the sport cracking open a fresh bottle of adrenaline. This is where hype turns into hard numbers, and contenders start getting separated from pretenders.
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Every spring, the Derby delivers the kind of pageantry horse racing sells best: packed grandstands, wild hats, roaring crowds and a field of three-year-olds carrying huge expectations into the starting gate.
Strategy meets destiny today as the morning-line odds are set and starting gates are assigned. Grab a mint julep and settle in; the hunt for the 2026 Triple Crown has officially begun.
2026 Kentucky Derby field
#Post Position, Horse (morning-line odds)
- Record: Starts-Wins-Places-Shows
#1 Renegade (4-1)
- Record: 5-2-2-1
- Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.
- Trainer: Todd Pletcher
- Owner: Repole Stable
#2 Albus (30-1)
- Record: 4-2-0-1
- Jockey: Manny Franco
- Trainer: Riley Mott
- Owner: Pin Oak Stud
#3 Intrepido (50-1)
- Record: 6-2-1-0
- Jockey: Hector Berrios
- Trainer: Jeff Mullins
- Owner: Dutch Girl Holdings
#4 Litmus Test (30-1)
- Record: 7-2-0-2
- Jockey: Martin Garcia
- Trainer: Bob Baffert
- Owner: 10+ ownership group
#5 Right to Party (30-1)
- Record: 4-1-1-2
- Jockey: Christopher Elliott
- Trainer: Kenny McPeek
- Owner: Chester Broman Sr.
#6 Commandment (6-1)
- Record: 5-4-0-0
- Jockey: Luis Saez
- Trainer: Brad Cox
- Owner: Wathan
#7 Danon Bourbon (20-1)
- Record: 3-3-0-0
- Jockey: Atsuya Nishimura
- Trainer: Manabu Ikezoe
- Owner: Danox Co.
#8 So Happy (15-1)
- Record: 4-3-0-1
- Jockey: Mike Smith
- Trainer: Mark Glatt
- Owner: Norman Stables and Saints or Sinners
#9 The Puma (10-1)
- Record: 4-1-2-1
- Jockey: Javier Castellano
- Trainer: Gustavo Delgado
- Owner: OGMA Investments, JR Ranch and High Step Racing
#10 Wonder Dean, Japan (30-1)
- Record: 6-2-2-0
- Jockey: Cristian Demuro
- Trainer: Daisuke Takayanagi
- Owner: Yoshinari Yamamoto
#11 Incredibolt (20-1)
- Record: 5-3-0-0
- Jockey: Jaime Torres
- Trainer: Riley Mott
- Owner: Pin Oak Stud
#12 Chief Wallabe (8-1)
- Record: 3-1-1-1
- Jockey: Junior Alvarado
- Trainer: Bill Mott
- Owner: Mike and Katherine Ball
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#13 Silent Tactic (20-1)
- Record: 6-2-4-0
- Jockey: Cristian Torres
- Trainer: Mark Casse
- Owner: John Oxley
#14 Potente (20-1)
- Record: 3-2-1-0
- Jockey: Juan Hernandez
- Trainer: Bob Baffert
- Owner: Speedway Stables
#15 Emerging Market (15-1)
- Record: 2-2-0-0
- Jockey: Flavien Prat
- Trainer: Chad Brown
- Owner: Klaravich Stables
#16 Pavlovian (30-1)
- Record: 10-2-4-1
- Jockey: Edwin Maldonado
- Trainer: Doug O’Neill
- Owner: Reddam Racing
#17 Six Speed (50-1)
- Record: 5-3-1-1
- Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.
- Trainer: Bhupat Seemar
- Owner: Brunetti
#18 Further Ado (6-1)
- Record: 6-3-1-1
- Jockey: John Velazquez
- Trainer: Brad Cox
- Owner: Spendthrift
#19 Golden Tempo (30-1)
- Record: 4-2-0-2
- Jockey: Jose Ortiz
- Trainer: Cherie DeVaux
- Owner: Phipps Stable & St. Elias Stables
#20 Fulleffort (20-1)
- Record: 7-3-2-1
- Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione
- Trainer: Brad Cox
- Owner: St. Elias Stable and Starlight Racing
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