2026 Kentucky Derby: Post position draw, opening morning-line odds

The Road to the Roses is over, and now the spotlight shifts to Churchill Downs, where the 152nd Kentucky Derby is ready to take over Louisville in all its glorious chaos.

From the buzz of the post position draw to the first look at the morning-line odds, Derby week always feels like the sport cracking open a fresh bottle of adrenaline. This is where hype turns into hard numbers, and contenders start getting separated from pretenders.

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Every spring, the Derby delivers the kind of pageantry horse racing sells best: packed grandstands, wild hats, roaring crowds and a field of three-year-olds carrying huge expectations into the starting gate.

Strategy meets destiny today as the morning-line odds are set and starting gates are assigned. Grab a mint julep and settle in; the hunt for the 2026 Triple Crown has officially begun.

2026 Kentucky Derby field

#Post Position, Horse (morning-line odds)

Record: Starts-Wins-Places-Shows

#1 Renegade (4-1)

Record: 5-2-2-1

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Owner: Repole Stable

#2 Albus (30-1)

Record: 4-2-0-1

Jockey: Manny Franco

Trainer: Riley Mott

Owner: Pin Oak Stud

#3 Intrepido (50-1)

Record: 6-2-1-0

Jockey: Hector Berrios

Trainer: Jeff Mullins

Owner: Dutch Girl Holdings

#4 Litmus Test (30-1)

Record: 7-2-0-2

Jockey: Martin Garcia

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Owner: 10+ ownership group

#5 Right to Party (30-1)

Record: 4-1-1-2

Jockey: Christopher Elliott

Trainer: Kenny McPeek

Owner: Chester Broman Sr.

#6 Commandment (6-1)

Record: 5-4-0-0

Jockey: Luis Saez

Trainer: Brad Cox

Owner: Wathan

#7 Danon Bourbon (20-1)

Record: 3-3-0-0

Jockey: Atsuya Nishimura

Trainer: Manabu Ikezoe

Owner: Danox Co.

#8 So Happy (15-1)

Record: 4-3-0-1

Jockey: Mike Smith

Trainer: Mark Glatt

Owner: Norman Stables and Saints or Sinners

#9 The Puma (10-1)

Record: 4-1-2-1

Jockey: Javier Castellano

Trainer: Gustavo Delgado

Owner: OGMA Investments, JR Ranch and High Step Racing

#10 Wonder Dean, Japan (30-1)

Record: 6-2-2-0

Jockey: Cristian Demuro

Trainer: Daisuke Takayanagi

Owner: Yoshinari Yamamoto

#11 Incredibolt (20-1)

Record: 5-3-0-0

Jockey: Jaime Torres

Trainer: Riley Mott

Owner: Pin Oak Stud

#12 Chief Wallabe (8-1)

Record: 3-1-1-1

Jockey: Junior Alvarado

Trainer: Bill Mott

Owner: Mike and Katherine Ball

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#13 Silent Tactic (20-1)

Record: 6-2-4-0

Jockey: Cristian Torres

Trainer: Mark Casse

Owner: John Oxley

#14 Potente (20-1)

Record: 3-2-1-0

Jockey: Juan Hernandez

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Owner: Speedway Stables

#15 Emerging Market (15-1)

Record: 2-2-0-0

Jockey: Flavien Prat

Trainer: Chad Brown

Owner: Klaravich Stables

#16 Pavlovian (30-1)

Record: 10-2-4-1

Jockey: Edwin Maldonado

Trainer: Doug O’Neill

Owner: Reddam Racing

#17 Six Speed (50-1)

Record: 5-3-1-1

Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.

Trainer: Bhupat Seemar

Owner: Brunetti

#18 Further Ado (6-1)

Record: 6-3-1-1

Jockey: John Velazquez

Trainer: Brad Cox

Owner: Spendthrift

#19 Golden Tempo (30-1)

Record: 4-2-0-2

Jockey: Jose Ortiz

Trainer: Cherie DeVaux

Owner: Phipps Stable & St. Elias Stables

#20 Fulleffort (20-1)

Record: 7-3-2-1

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

Trainer: Brad Cox

Owner: St. Elias Stable and Starlight Racing

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