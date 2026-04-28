Credit where credit is due, Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson making out in new movie teaser is smart marketing

Let’s give whoever put the first teaser together for the movie "Verity" some credit. Including a scene that has Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson, who it should be noted is the topless face of the new Calvin Klein campaign, kissing was smart marketing.

I’m the first to admit that I'm on top of every movie out there, but I never heard of this film until this morning. Call me a sucker if you want, but tossing in a couple of A-list co-stars making out into a teaser is going to get my attention. That doesn’t mean I’m going to run out and see it, but I will look into it.

The chances are that if your wife or girlfriend or both are into contemporary romance novels, you could find yourself being dragged out to see this one. It’s the latest based on a bestselling Colleen Hoover novel.

Surprise, surprise, but I'm not up on all of her work either. From what I gather, her books are responsible for the romantic dramas "It Ends with Us" and "Regretting You."

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Back to "Verity," Johnson plays a struggling novelist in the movie, according to FOX 17 . She is hired to finish a book by Hathaway’s character, a bestselling author who is unable to finish it herself following an accident.

Johnson finds a disturbing manuscript raising questions about the author’s mental state. She also starts fooling around with Josh Hartnett, who plays Hathaway’s husband. There’s romance, there's tension, and somehow Johnson and Hathaway end up making out.

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They may have a decent movie on their hands. By no means am I the one who should be judging that, but the less than two minute teaser has done a solid job of suggesting that could be the case.

Again, credit to the marketing team here and co-stars Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson for selling the teaser. See the entire official teaser below. The movie will hit theaters on Oct. 2, 2026.