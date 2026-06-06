Professional sports and media need to stop acting like Russian athletes are Putin puppets

Unless you have a memory like Dory from "Finding Nemo" or you live under a rock, you’re aware of the Russia and Ukraine conflict that has been ongoing since 2022. That conflict has not only affected politics at home and abroad, but American and international professional sports as well.

For example, the NHL did not include Russia in its 4 Nations Face-Off in 2025, though Russia would arguably have one of the strongest rosters in the field. Russian national teams remain suspended from most international hockey competitions due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The suspension was imposed by the International Ice Hockey Federation, which has repeatedly extended it, citing security concerns and the inability to guarantee safe participation in international events. As a result, Russia has been excluded from tournaments such as the World Championships and other IIHF competitions.

Because of that fact, we can assume the NHL was following suit, though it was never clearly stated why they excluded Russia from the 4 Nations Face-Off, organized by the National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players' Association. NHL officials indicated through omission that the geopolitical issues caused them to kick Russia to the curb.

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In April 2025, SportsNet writer Kristina Rutherford penned an article that was accompanied by a caption on X promoting the piece stating, "As Alex Ovechkin closes in on Wayne Gretzky’s goals record, fans are faced with a decision: how to balance celebrating history with the accompanying political baggage." Before I discuss how poorly I believe professional tennis has handled this conflict, especially at the 2026 French Open (Roland Garros), I want to make it clear that I believe articles like Rutehrford’s are what’s wrong with sports media nowadays. We were about to celebrate one of the greatest accomplishments in sports, and these liberals make this about geopolitics as if celebrating Alex Ovechkin’s historic accomplishment is like celebrating Putin’s dictatorship and Russia’s war atrocities. It’s pure, unadulterated virtue signaling and gaslighting.

As for Roland Garros, you may have noticed that half of the players competing in the women’s quarterfinals didn’t have the flag of their country above them in the graphic posted by Roland Garros’ official X account, including world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

The key organizations in tennis, the ATP, the WTA and the International Tennis Federation, announced after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 that Russian and Belarusian players, such as Sabalenka, can still compete in individual events, but they must do so as "neutral athletes." Their flag, country name, and national anthem are removed from official displays. This policy has remained largely consistent through recent seasons and applies across Grand Slams and tour events (with some exceptions like Wimbledon in 2022, which briefly went further and banned them entirely before reversing course).

In 2022, TNT Sports reported this about then-world #1 men’s tennis player Daniil Medvedev:

"Daniil Medvedev’s chances of playing at Wimbledon could depend on whether he gives an assurance he is not a 'supporter' of Russian president Vladimir Putin, according to UK sports minister Nigel Huddleston.

Now, let me make myself clear, this is not some sort of Russian apology piece. I will not defend the actions of Putin. Never have. Never will. But why do we keep vilifying Russian athletes like they are launching rockets and as if they are the ones making political decisions in this war? We haven’t held Middle Eastern athletes or Chinese athletes to these standards. Heck, our homegrown liberal media and the city of San Francisco even celebrated Olympic defectors like Eileen Gu, who was paid by the Chinese Communist Party to compete for them in the 2026 Winter Olympics. The International Olympic Committee even allowed the 2022 Winter Olympics to take place in Beijing, China, ignoring human rights concerns for profit and global expansion.

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On Saturday, 19-year-old Russian women’s tennis player, Mirra Andreeva, won the French Open. After defeating Chwalinska in straight sets, Andreeva took time at the end of her acceptance speech to speak Russian, seemingly in defiance of the vilification due to her ethnic heritage by the tennis governing bodies and opposing players.

During the celebration, two Andreeva supporters were seen waving a Russian flag, but security quickly instructed them to put it away. That's a reflection of how hard the tennis world has worked to distance itself from Russia.

Throughout the tournament, and for much of the season, Sabalenka and other players from Russia and Belarus have been repeatedly asked whether they condemn the war in Ukraine or feel pressure from Ukrainian players. Those questions continue to surface in post-match press conferences, particularly after high-profile matches against Ukrainians such as Elina Svitolina and Marta Kostyuk.

Her answers throughout 2025 and 2026 have been remarkably consistent. Sabalenka has repeatedly said she does not support the war and that she is "just a tennis player" with no control over political decisions. She has also expressed frustration with athletes being drawn into geopolitical debates.

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All I'm saying is: When is enough enough? Why is there a double standard when it comes to geopolitical issues and athletes? Russian athletes are routinely asked to answer for the actions of their government, yet athletes from other countries are rarely subjected to the same scrutiny or treated as though they are personally aligned with war criminals or dictators.

The virtue signaling has to end. There are legitimate criticisms for Putin and his regime we should focus on, but acting as if these actions against athletes are helping stop a war, or making some sort of positive difference in the conflict, is laughable. Enough with the selective outrage.