The worst and most cringe-worthy moments from Stephen Colbert’s now-canceled 'Late Show'

Stephen Colbert’s run as host of CBS' "The Late Show" is done, and to that I say, "Good riddance!" Colbert took over a gold mine. A golden ticket. A wealth in terms of platform in late night television that he squandered due to his obsession on politically dividing the audience and eventually turning much of America away from tuning in to his show.

As Fox News contributor Joe Concha pointed out, CBS reportedly was operating "The Late Show" at a $40 million loss under Colbert. The show also employed 22 writers to craft Colbert’s liberal-leaning monologues, while featuring just one Republican guest over the past six years — and even that appearance came from former Rep. Liz Cheney.

The Media Research Center examined every "Late Show" joke since the start of 2023 and found that 87% targeted conservatives, while nearly every guest leaned liberal. According to the study, Colbert made 3,639 jokes about President Donald Trump from Jan. 3, 2023, through the eve of his final episode. By comparison, former President Joe Biden was the subject of 339 jokes, while former Vice President Kamala Harris was mentioned in just 21 jokes during that same span, according to the study.

If there is any question as to whether Colbert was just another left-wing political news outlet, just look at the farewell messages from The Democrats and many liberal politicians following his last night, which aired Thursday night.

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Colbert’s time as host of "The Late Show" was undoubtedly full of political activism, leftist propaganda, and many cringe-inducing and eye roll moments, as Joseph Wulfson also pointed out in his piece.

Here are some of the worst:

Vulgar Trump and Putin Gay Lover Joke

In May of 2017, Colbert’s opening monologue was focused on President Trump. I know, shocker. He mentioned, "It is day 102 of the Trump presidency, 1,358 days to go. But who’s counting?" He also joked about him lotioning up Miss USA Pageant participants, claimed he "attracts more skinheads than free Rogaine," and made a sexually explicit joke about Trump having gay oral sex with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

If you can stomach the ability to watch this 12 minutes of vitriol, cloaked as "comedy," you’ll probably leave thinking about this quote from Billy Madison:

"What you've just said is one of the most insanely idiotic things I have ever heard. At no point in your rambling, incoherent response were you even close to anything that could be considered a rational thought. Everyone in this room is now dumber for having listened to it. I award you no points, and may God have mercy on your soul."

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Vax-Scene

For many, this clip is what led to the complete and utter ruin of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." After previously trying to comically tell his audience to be wary about Big Pharma potentially taking advantage of American citizens during a global pandemic, Colbert changed his tune (pun intended) and rolled out the cringiest piece of late night television propaganda many of us will ever see.

During COVID-19 vaccine rollouts, Colbert introduced a recurring segment called "The Vax-Scene," a broadway musical-esque dance number that included dancers dressed as syringes while parodying the 1958 smash hit "Tequila" by The Champs. Instead of saying "Tequila!" they shouted "Vaccine!"

As Joe Rogan once said about the bit, "Where’s the joke?" Just another unfunny piece of political propaganda devoid of any laughs whatsoever.

Bless your heart if you can get through this 80-second video. It’s time you’ll never get back, unfortunately.

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Pedro Pascal Kiss

Colbert frequently kissed guests on his show, male and female. It was awkward and at times seemed like a humiliation ritual more than some sort of comedy bit. One of those awkward smooches was in May when Pedro Pascal stopped by the show to promote the now abysmally rated Star Wars movie, "The Mandalorian and Grogu."

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After Colbert introduced Pascal, the actor pointed to his lips, signaling that he wanted Colbert to kiss him. Colbert hesitated and then leaned in to kiss Pascal. Afterward Colbert shuffled around, unable to look at Pascal, and the crowd cheering, Pascal said, "I got jealous." Colbert responded, "No need. Any time."

Another wildly cringe moment that didn’t garner any real laughter.

Hunter Biden’s Laptop

In a cold open in October of 2020 titled "Rudy, the Russians, and Hunter’s Lappy Top," Colbert satirizes the Hunter Biden laptop story as a "laptop conspiracy" with a parody of "Rocky Top" by the Osborne Brothers. The song poked fun at Trump, his "lappy dog" Rudy Giuliani and musically claimed the whole story was "debunked claims of made-up kompromat."

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Once again, Colbert claimed a Russian connection between Trump and the Russian government, calling it disinformation, aligning with narratives from multiple liberal media outlets ahead of the 2020 election between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

And of course, as explained in the Twitter Files, Twitter prevented users from sharing links to the New York Post article about Hunter Biden's laptop. Meta, which includes Facebook, also throttled the story's reach on their platforms, leading to many conservatives rightfully calling it election interference.

Sorry I wasted your time with another unfunny video, but if I have to relive these awful moments of Colbert’s tenure, I need people to suffer with me.

Colbert tenure wasn’t just disappointing for ratings and revenue, it was a disaster. A complete liberal dumpster fire that exchanged laughs for insults. Comedy for compromise. Satire for political snickering. It was simply left-wing political theater and a liberal vent session rather than late night comedy.

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When Johnny Carson left, he was genuinely missed. It was actually an emotional last show, unlike Colbert’s exit. Johnny Carson repeatedly expressed that he believed late-night hosts should primarily entertain people, not preach politics to them. "Why do they think just because you have a 'Tonight Show' that you must deal in serious issues? It’s a danger. It’s a real danger once you start that… You could sway people, and I don’t think you should as an entertainer," Carson said in a 1979 interview on "60 Minutes" with Mike Wallace.

Carson also intentionally avoided publicly revealing many of his own political views because he thought it would alienate half the audience. Seems prophetic, doesn’t it? According to his longtime friend Howard Smith, "He felt that his job was to entertain people… That’s why he never got into talking about politics at all."

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If Colbert took the Carson route, he’d probably still be on air and the majority of America wouldn’t view him with the disdain they have for him now.

So long Colbert, and don’t you dare bring your political propaganda into your scriptwriting for your new "Lord of the Rings" movie. If you aren’t going to respect conservatives, at least respect J.R.R. Tolkien and his source material.