Former MSNBC host Joy Reid says she is no longer a New York Giants fan because Jaxson Dart introduced Trump

Former MSNBC host Joy Reid says she can no longer root for the New York Giants after quarterback Jaxson Dart introduced President Trump on stage.

Reid first called Dart an "idiot" for using the word "pleasured" to describe meeting Trump.

"I’m pleasured to meet, like what does that even mean?" she began. "First of all, he’s an idiot. OK, but what do you mean ‘you’re pleasured to meet the president?’ Like, is English your first language? What are you saying?"

She then explained why she must stop supporting the Giants

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"I was, you know, really kind of repulsed as a Giants fan — former now — because the reality is Donald Trump is not a normal president," Reid told host Jack Cocchiarella. "Donald Trump is not an American president. Donald Trump is a wannabe king. And we’re in the 250th anniversary of our divorce from the king of England. And Donald Trump is trying to be a king."

Apparently, all the players who committed violent crimes were not enough to turn Reid away from the Giants. It took a player welcoming Trump on stage.

Later in the rant, Reid suggested Dart benefits from, you guessed it, White privilege.

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"Sports has always been political and it’s always been used as Americana, right? They love it when the athletes are representing America on the court or on the field and that’s what you’re supposed to do. If you’re waving the flag, that’s fine. If you’re challenging the flag or challenging the status quo in the country, that’s a problem. And that’s black artist, black athlete vs. white athletes," she said.

"It’s always been that way. When Muhammad Ali says he won’t go to Vietnam, no one questions, 'Well, maybe we should let him interrogate a little bit more why we’re fighting in Vietnam.' Instead, they just call him unpatriotic and throw him in jail. And so, you know, this has been the history of Black athletes, really, from the beginning. The only way to kind of be an acceptable Black athlete is to also wave the flag."

Wait, what?

Muhammad Ali was undoubtedly bigger than sports, but comparing his protest of the Vietnam War to Dart simply introducing a sitting president is quite a leap.

And if society were truly as hostile toward Black athletes as Reid suggests, one would think there would be far more scrutiny when athletes commit serious offenses, such as domestic violence, assault and reckless driving.

We also must ask: When did Joy Reid become a Giants fan?

For starters, we've never heard her discuss the team before. More importantly, abandoning a franchise because one player welcomed a president on stage seems like an awfully thin reason to walk away.

If being a sports fan requires every player on your favorite team to share your political views, there won't be many teams left to support.

As OutKick founder Clay Travis noted, there is about a "zero percent chance she could answer basic questions on Giants fandom."

Honest question: Could she even name the player who made the Helmet Catch against the Patriots in Super Bowl 2007? Doubtful.

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Still, it was probably wise for Reid to jump into the Dart controversy, albeit embarrassingly. Since MSNBC fired her in 2025, she has struggled to remain relevant.

Hyper-racial idolatry may be too competitive a field on the internet to cut through. Reid may need to mix it up a bit more, as she did by announcing her departure from Giants fandom.