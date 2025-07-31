We need the moral courage to tell the truth about Cincinnati racial attack

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

On early Saturday morning, July 26, a violent mob of people reportedly assaulted an innocent couple on the streets of Cincinnati, Ohio, who were trying to enjoy a jazz festival.

The attacks were brutal, and left this poor, defenseless couple bloodied, even unconscious.

What’s worse is that the attack seemed clearly motivated by race – the mob reportedly assaulted these people because of the color of their skin.

Now I know what you’re thinking. How could this possibly not be major, national news? A racial hate crime happening out in the open in the middle of a festival?

Well, I’ve left out a key detail from the story: the alleged criminals were Black. The victims were White. And so, everyone from the mainstream media on down to the chief of police of the city of Cincinnati largely swept this incident under the rug – all because political correctness has run amok.

We live in a time when political correctness is being put above truth, put above the law and put above common sense. Can you even imagine if the races were reversed, how quickly the attackers would have been identified, fired from their jobs and arrested?

If the races were reversed, the news coverage would be wall-to-wall on every TV screen in America for months. There would be riots in the streets, and it would be declared the most heinous hate crime in recent memory.

If the races were reversed, the police chief of Cincinnati would have come out swinging, saying we’re going to throw the book at the thugs and that violence of this nature has no place in our city.

But of course, none of that happened. Because the liberals who run that police office and the mainstream media have decided that it is not politically correct to say that when the criminals are Black and the victims are White.

No, instead, the police chief said the videos we all watched were a misrepresentation. That we were taking these brutal assaults out of context. The mob of criminals who knocked innocent people out on the street was the real victim here.

How drunk on social-justice-warrior, BLM dogma must the chief law enforcement officer of a major city be to put their liberal ideology and their dedication to political correctness above the law?

We will cease to function as a society if we cannot find the moral courage to tell the truth.

Now is not the time to bow to the PC police. We’ve done it, frankly, as a society for far too long, and it has led us to this moment.

The truth here is that these assaults were the direct result of violence inspired by anti-White hatred and racism. And the people who committed these crimes belong in prison.

That truth transcends race – it should not matter what race the criminals or the victims are. If you wander the streets looking for innocent people to assault, you should be locked up.

Let’s hope Cincinnati's police chief finds the moral courage to do the right thing. I won’t be holding my breath.