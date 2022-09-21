Tucker Carlson: Threats to children are no longer punished, but celebrated and then protected

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

If you're used to thinking of Canada as our slightly dorky Arctic cousin, literally the last nation on Earth where the mullet is considered a legitimate haircut, the country where American fads go to die and of course you are used to thinking all of that about Canada because it's long been true, it's time to think again.

Suddenly, out of nowhere, Canada, of all places, is a leading indicator. As the woke revolution spreads across the West, Canada is at the vanguard of it. Under Justin Trudeau, Canada has done everything to the maximum possible extent. It has criminalized political speech. It has banned self-defense. It's used the power of the state to squelch Christianity, all of it. So, if you want to know what's going to happen next in the United States, it's time to look north. Canada is the ghost of our Christmas future.

So, with that in mind, it's worth taking a look at what is happening right now in Canada's schools, because you are certain to see all of it in your children's schools very soon. This week, video surfaced on the internet from a place called Trafalgar High School in Oakville, Ontario. That's right across the lake from Niagara Falls. These videos show a teacher called Stephen Hanna, who apparently has been employed at Trafalgar High for several years. Recently, Hanna decided to dress like a woman or more precisely, as a grotesque caricature of a woman, not a real woman, but a kind of new, manically inflated Marilyn Monroe lookalike.

As part of his costume, Hanna strapped on a pair of gigantic prosthetic breasts, each the size of a 10 pound watermelon. We're not exaggerating here. They're visible from at least 100 yards away, if not from space. We'll show you the picture. We are right now on the screen, but here's the thing. Hanna isn't doing this in private, in his home and restaurants and clubs. If he were, we would not be mentioning on the show because it would not be our business. Have fun, Stephen Hanna. No, Stephen Hanna is doing it in class in front of children.

As the Canadian journalist Jonathan Kay put it, Hanna "has been dressing (like this) for a while, but only recently have students within the school gone public with this fact." So, they've been enduring this for a while. Kay also notes that Hanna's costume is based on the style of Japanese Internet pornography, which translates roughly into English as "exploding milk porn."

So, what's going on here? Well, you know exactly what's going on here. Let's stop pretending. Women may not see it right away because generally their lives are not defined by their sex drives, but if you're a man, you get it instantly. What is this about? It's about sex. Stephen Hanna is enlisting other people's children in his sexual fantasies. That's why he's doing this in class. Having an audience of children gives Stephen Hanna a sexual charge. He's getting off on this. There's no question about it. This is the guy in the van trying to give your sixth grader candy. This is the flasher in the park. This guy is a pervert. He should not be within 500 yards of children. Period. He's a threat to children.

Now, there have always been threats to children. In every society, there are people like this and every society deals with them swiftly and very harshly, but no longer in the West. Now, people like this are not punished. They are celebrated and then protected. Trafalgar High School, which is public, it's funded by Canadian taxpayers, is vigorously defending his behavior and threatening anyone who notices, so is the Halton District School Board, which oversees the school.

They just sent us the statement and we're quoting: "The school board recognizes the rights of the parents, staff, students, guardians, community members to equitable treatment without discrimination based upon gender identity and gender expression. Gender identity and gender expression are protected grounds under the Ontario Human Rights Code." Oh, the Human Rights Code. Really? Where are the rights of the kids? There are none.

In other words, if you complain, if you're a parent who complains about Stephen Hanna enlisting your children in his sexual fantasies, you are the criminal. You are breaking Canadian law. For the most part, the Canadian media, the most supine media that speaks English, are siding with Stephen Hanna, the sicko. Other than the noble exceptions of Jonathan Kay, who we just quoted, and a small feminist blog called "Reduxx," nobody is covering what Stephen Hanna, is doing to kids sexually.

The rest are effectively defending it. Toronto Sun, for example, went with this headline: "School board prepares for backlash over trans high school teacher." Oh, backlash? Trans high school teacher? He's protected. No, he's a freaking weirdo wagging fake breasts in the face of your children because it titillates him and if you complain about that, you're the problem.

So, the problem is parents, not the pervert in the classroom. It's hard to believe this is happening, but we're sad to tell you it's not just happening in Canada. You see versions of it everywhere, including in this country and to be clear what this is: children being used as props in the sexual fantasies of adults. Children being used as props in the sexual fantasies of adults! Are you okay with that? Is any normal person okay with that? It's completely wrong. It's utterly outside the bounds of what's acceptable. It's not a close call and yet suddenly teachers, licensed teachers, are bragging about it on social media.

FIRST TEACHER: I have had multiple students come out to be not just with their sexuality, but also with their gender identity. It's one of the reasons I think it's so important to be out and loud and proud.

SECOND TEACHER: I teach my elementary school students about gender identity. Some people are girls, some are boys, some are both, some are neither.

THIRD TEACHER: I tell this kid, "We do have a flag in the class that you can pledge allegiance to," and he looks around, he goes, "Oh, that one."

So again, if you were walking through the park with your kids and a stranger came up and started talking to them, say to your fifth grader, your five-year-old, even your 14-year-old about sex, what would you do?" Well, you would call the police, of course. That's not allowed. It's a crime because they're children, but teachers are allowed to do it and then to brag about it and it's not stopping with classroom instruction. All over the country, adults are forcing children to attend drag shows. Watch.

So, just to be clear, as if it's not clear and somehow we're in such a haze that it isn't clear to a lot of people, these are sexual fantasies playing out in public and on one hand, we've also agreed, that's fine, go do your thing, but you are not allowed to bring children into your sexual fantasies because that's a species of child molestation. You can be fully clothed when it happens. It doesn't make it any less abusive or any less immoral. They're children. Keep children away from your sex life, sicko. There was never any question about that, but now there is, and it's a bit of a tip off that the same people conducting it are now trying to tell you that you can't use the word pedophile. I wonder why. Watch this.

MIRANDA GALBREATH, PROFESSIONAL COUNSELOR AND SEX THERAPIST: I want to talk about minor-attracted persons because they are probably the most vilified population of folks in our culture. You may have noticed that I'm using the term "minor-attracted persons," sometimes abbreviated to MAPS instead of the more commonly used term "pedophile."

DR. ALLYN WALKER, JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY: MAP advocacy groups like Before You Act, have advocated for use of the term "MAP." They've advocated for it primarily because it's less stigmatizing than other terms like "pedophile." A lot of people, when they hear the term "pedophile," they automatically assume that it means a sex offender and that isn't true and it leads to a lot of misconceptions about attractions toward minors.

That last clip was from the Protasia Foundation, which you think federal law enforcement are taking a very close look at and it's donors. Child molestation is a crime for a reason. It destroys people. You can't use children as sexual objects. Now, the person you heard from, Allyn Walker, worked at Old Dominion University in Virginia. She was fired after the video came out, but shortly after, Johns Hopkins hired her as a postdoc.

So, she got promoted. She was rewarded for making excuses for child molestation. Hmm and it's not just academics. You see, book publishers are aggressively trying to sexualize children. You take a look at young adult books recently. Most are just stupid. Some are flat out pornographic. In Fairfax, Virginia last year, a mother informed her school board that two books in the school's library, one called "Gender Queer," another called "Lawn Boy," written for seventh graders, contained material that you don't need to be a prude to think, "Wow, this is not, something is going on here."

According to ABC News, the book "Gender Queer" "...contains explicit illustrations of oral sex and masturbation. The novel ‘Lawn Boy’ contains graphic depictions of sex between men and children." So, why are they pushing this on kids? Well, of course, to prime them for sexual exploitation and anyone who said "that's a puritanical take on this, you're being hysterical," get real. Get real! What's the point of pushing pornography on children except to sexualize them and take advantage of them? And they're telling us it's not really child molestation. By the way, everyone in charge seems to be fully behind this. Oh, it's so dark and then, of course, there's the medical angle.

At Boston Children's Hospital, they're cutting the breasts off of healthy children. According to a paper published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine, Boston's Children's Hospital did, we're quoting 177 "gender affirming" double mastectomy surgeries in recent years, roughly half of them run girls 15 to 18. Similar "gender affirming" treatments, specifically chemical castration, were offered for many years in Britain, (We're not the first to do this) at their infamous Tavistock "child identity clinic."

Now, Britain's government just announced it is closing Tavistock? Why? Because they've been sued by more than a thousand families who allege that "children and young adolescents were rushed into treatment" and therefore "suffered life changing and in some cases, irreversible effects." They should have known that. The data have been out for a long time, but people with a sexual agenda (not a political agenda, a sexual agenda) have pushed so hard to make this legal and then fashionable that we've ignored it, but the numbers have been there in 2011.

Researchers in Sweden released the results of a study that lasted three decades. That study found that people who underwent "gender affirming surgery" were 19 times more likely to kill themselves than people who hadn't, the general population. So, instead of covering all this (That's not a story, really? Sexualizing children, mutilating their genitals because you get off on it) our media is not covering this at all. They're encouraging it and they're hiding the reality behind euphemisms. You're referring to castration as "gender-affirming care," castration of children.

MSNBC: Gender-affirming mental and medical care for minors.

CNN: Often provide gender-affirming care to transgender people.

MSNBC: And gender, gender-affirming care.

MSNBC: Seeking to ban gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth.

CNN: Efforts to restrict access to gender-affirming care.

MSNBC: Lifesaving, gender affirming care for transgender people.

"Lifesaving, gender-affirming care." Really? Can you slow down a little bit and tell me what exactly that entails? Can you be a lot more specific? Can you bring pictures in? Show me what it looks like. Can you do that? What exactly are teachers talking to my kids about? What's a human sexuality lecture look like in my sixth graders class? Why don't you tell me?

Speak slowly so I can take notes. The reality of all this behind the euphemism is horrifying. It's sexualizing children and they go completely hysterical when you point that out, because it's true and the real question is, why is anyone else putting up with this? In a healthy country with an intact social fabric, neighborhood dads would mete out instant justice to anyone who even thought about sexualizing their kids and if you doubt that, go ahead and try it in Bulgaria or South Africa or the Solomon Islands. Good luck. Let us know how that ends, if you can still speak. People won't put up with it because the instinct to protect your children is the deepest of all human instincts and it has to be. Of course, it has to be, but it's been all but eliminated in the West.

Parents in this country and in Canada are far more passive. Why? Because they haven't recognized this phenomenon for what it is. They believe it's some kind of political movement somehow related to the liberation struggle for trans rights and therefore something you're not allowed to complain about or you're a bigot and all the moms think you're bad, but it's not a liberation struggle. There is no liberation struggle.

The battle for trans rights is long over. Trans people have rights. They can trust any way they like and not only is that entirely legal, most Americans have no interest whatsoever in interfering with it at all. This is a fundamentally live and let live country, and it always has been. That's the deal we've always had. You do your thing. I'll do mine, and we'll both leave one another alone and the overwhelming majority of the American population still favors that. Republican, Democrat, everybody's for that, but that's not what this is at all. These are not people who want to leave you alone or your kids alone. These are weirdos getting creepy with other people's children. That's exactly what it is said. Say it. That's what it is. Now, naturally, Joe Biden, who showered with his own daughter who said her sex life was destroyed by it, is now the lead spokesman for this lunacy.

PRESIDENT BIDEN: And we're committed to advancing transgender equality in the classroom, on the playing field, at work, in our military, in our housing and health care systems, everywhere, simply everywhere. Today, we're announcing even more steps, but there's always more work to do to end the epidemic of violence against transgender women of color and girls of color, to ensure transgender seniors can age with dignity. Dignity. To parents of transgender children, affirming your child's identity, one of the most powerful things you can do to keep them safe and healthy.

Oh, yeah. Tell us more about how to keep your children safe and healthy, Joe Biden, Mr. Shower-with-his-daughter-guy. Are you joking? These are sex crimes and the people committing them should be punished. Now try and say that out loud anywhere but on Fox News. You can't. Why can't you? Because it's true. That's why. You can't see the true things. You can claim the earth is flat and no one gets exercise, but when you start saying things like "all lives matter" or "sexualizing my children is a crime and if you keep it up, I'm going to hurt you because I'm the dad," say that, Oh, you're done. Libs of TikTok is being banned from the Internet. Why? Because it showed documentary evidence of what was happening. Some people describe what was happening as grooming. We're not exactly sure what that means, but if it's sexually abusing children, yeah, that is what's happening, but the term "groomer" is now hate speech, says NBC News.

NBC NEWS REPORTER BRANDY ZADROZNY: A couple of months ago that these people, one is Libs of TikTok, another is Matt Walsh. You have Chris Rufo, who you just mentioned. They've been villainizing and literally demonizing these doctors who treat these people for months now and so in that time, you can just see it in their mentions this this sicko language. I've seen it a million times over because every time they tweet about these doctors, using these doctors faces sometimes, all of the comments are like "sickos, demonic, satanic, pedophile, groomer."

Yeah. They're being mean to doctors who castrate children and cut the breasts off girls. Yeah. This is not only happening. It is being celebrated and aggressively defended by virtually everyone with power. Take three steps back. We used to say, "Oh, our society doesn't care about children." That's not what this is. What you're seeing is a society that hates children. You would have to hate children in order to sexualize them because sexualizing children screws them up for life. Ask anyone to whom it's happened, period. No one should put up with it.

No parent should put up with this for one second, no matter what the law says. Your duty, your moral duty is to defend your children. This is an attack on your children and you should fight back.

After Tucker Carlson's commentary on Sept. 20, the Halton District School Board released a statement. According to the school board, contrary to multiple published reports from both U.S. and Canadian media outlets, the teacher in question was not named Stephen Hanna. The school board had refused to identify the teacher, or provide further clarification. Carlson gave the following update on the Sept. 21 edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight":

Last night we told you about a teacher at Oakville Trafalgar High School in Ontario Canada. The teacher has recently started wearing giant prosthetic breasts in the classroom in front of children, as a fetish. The teacher's costume is intended to emulate a genre of Japanese pornography that translates roughly to "exploding milk porn."

For several days, a number of media organizations — including a Canadian media outlet that visited the school — reported the teacher’s identity as Stephen Hanna. Oakville Trafalgar High School made no attempt to correct those reports. They wanted to protect the fetishist and child abuser in their school.

But after our segment, the Halton District School Board in Ontario emailed us to say that, contrary to these multiple reports, which we cited, the teacher in question is not named Stephen Hanna. At the same time, the school Board refused to tell us who the teacher is. The school said, "We cannot confirm the identity of the individual in the photos/videos/radio segments."

Why not? It’s a man abusing children in the classroom. He doesn’t deserve protection. So we’ll tell you that, based on all available information, the teacher is actually named Kerry Lemieux. Kerry has decided to change his name to "Kayla," because the name "Kerry" apparently was just too masculine.

We reached out to the Halton District School Board to with Kerry Lemieux's name this afternoon. We asked the obvious question: Why is Kerry Lemieux allowed to force children to participate in his fetish for "exploding milk porn?" The school board again refused to comment, or even to confirm Lemieux's identity, because they've decided it's more important to protect a man who's abusing children.

Oakville Trafalgar High School has decided on the same course of action. In fact, Oakville Trafalgar High School has institutionalized child abuse. The school's policies state that "dress codes must prevent students from wearing clothing that exposes or makes visible genitals and nipples." But that policy explicitly doesn't apply to teachers, who are free to expose their nipples and genitals to students at will.

To make the story even more grotesque, school district records show that Kerry Lemieux has completed the school board's "sexual abuse prevention program." Now he's forcing children to participate in his sexual fetishes, and the Halton District School Board in Ontario is helping him get away with it.