Miranda Devine lambasts Biden for denying ties to Hunter's shady business dealings: 'He's a practiced liar'

"The Laptop from Hell" author Miranda Devine slammed President Biden as a "practiced liar" after he claimed his innocence from son Hunter's shady business dealings declared during a Sunday interview on CBS' "60 Minutes." During a Monday appearance on FOX Business' "Varney & Co.," Devine also argued that Biden cannot be trusted, saying she is "not sure we should take his word for it" concerning his ties to the scandal.

MIRANDA DEVINE: When you listen to him, because he's a practiced liar, what he actually said was that there's nothing that he's observed, from his observation, from his vantage point, that would be a conflict of interest. He would say that, of course. At least he was asked the question, but it was very light for the questions that need to be asked.



We don't know whether or not Joe Biden is compromised by the millions of dollars that flowed through to his family from China, for instance, and other countries. We don't know that. Only he can tell us that. I guess he's saying that, from his point of view, there hasn't been any compromise, but I'm not sure that we should be taking his word for it.

