Democrat Ro Khanna won't say if Biden should run for re-election: It's his decision to make

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Congressman Ro Khanna, D-Calif., refused to answer if he thinks President Biden should run for re-election in 2024, telling "America Reports" Monday he thinks former President Donald Trump will be the Republican nominee and that the president thinks he's the best person to defeat him.

RO KHANNA: He [Biden] has to make that decision, but I believe that he is convinced that he is the best person to beat Donald Trump. I think Donald Trump is going to be the nominee of the Republican Party. Every poll I’ve seen shows he still has a tremendous amount of support, especially among working-class Republicans.

NEW YORK TIMES COLUMNIST PANS MEDIA, DEMOCRATS FOR LACKING STRATEGY TO DEFEAT TRUMP

So the question is who can beat Donald Trump on our side? President Biden has beaten him once. I believe he is going to run, but it’s his decision to make if he is the best person to beat him.

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW HERE: